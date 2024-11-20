Acer Opens Its First Mega Store, Acer Plaza, in Ahmedabad

- Advertisement -

Acer, a global leader in technology and innovation, has officially launched Acer Plaza, its first mega concept store in Ahmedabad. Located at Dev Atelier in Prahlad Nagar, Acer Plaza represents a bold step in experiential retail by, offering customers a premium hands-on interaction with an extensive lineup of Acer and Acerpure products. This flagship store houses everything from Acer and Acerpure’s latest range across laptops, smart TVs air purifiers, water purifiers, personal care, vacuum cleaner, and more creating an immersive and interactive experience for visitors—all under one roof.

The launch of Acer Plaza marks a major milestone in Acer’s journey in India, particularly as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. Ahmedabad, a rapidly growing city with a dynamic consumer base, was chosen strategically for Acer’s first concept store, reflecting the company’s commitment to engaging directly with customers and expanding its footprint in India’s burgeoning tech market.

Mr. Andrew Hou, President, Pan-Asia Pacific, Acer Inc

Mr. Andrew Hou, President, Pan-Asia Pacific, Acer Inc., commented on the launch, “This year is a special one as we celebrate 25 years of Acer in India. The opening of our first mega store, Acer Plaza, in Ahmedabad is just the beginning of a larger journey of expanding our base and offering a range of products from Acer PCs to Acerpure Home Appliances. We are excited to bring this unique retail experience to other cities across India. Acer Plaza exemplifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology while fostering a closer connection with our customers through immersive, personalized experiences.”

Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India

Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India added, “We understand that today’s consumers seek more than just products—they seek experiences that bring technology to life. Acer Plaza offers customers a space to interact directly with our latest innovations across Acer and Acerpure products, showcasing how our solutions can seamlessly integrate into and enhance their daily lives. This will be the start of bringing more Acer Plaza stores to our consumers and to our ambitious goal of opening overall 300 stores by the first half of 2025 in both Acer Plaza and Acer Mall format, strengthening our engagement with consumers across India.”

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India added, “The launch of Acer Plaza in Ahmedabad marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide customers with an immersive and holistic retail experience. Bringing together cutting-edge technology and an expansive range of offerings across PCs, tablets, consumer electronics, appliances, and personal care, Acer Plaza reflects our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We are also proud to showcase ‘Make in India’ products in laptops, tablets, Smart TVs, Desktops PCs, water purifiers, and more, which are locally manufactured products. This store sets a new benchmark in experiential retail, and we are excited to expand our footprint across the country.”

The Acer Plaza format exemplifies Acer’s forward-thinking approach to retail by offering Indian consumers direct access to its diverse product portfolio in PCs and consumer appliances. This initiative also strengthens Acer’s commitment to expanding its retail presence in diverse locations, providing an easily accessible, premium experience for customers throughout India.

As Acer continues its retail expansion, stores like Acer Plaza will play a pivotal role in delivering an elevated and interactive shopping experience. This milestone launch is Acer’s first of many to come, marking a dedicated investment in the future of technology retail across India. Through Acer Plaza, Acer is setting a new standard in customer experience, making high-quality technology accessible, enjoyable, and closely connected to Indian consumers.

