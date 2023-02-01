- Advertisement - -

Acer opens its 1st Exclusive Store in Thimphu, Bhutan, which is inaugurated by Mr. Harish Kohli, the President & MD and CSO Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani of Acer. The store will showcase its entire product-line to the visitors and will also act as an experience zone. Acer hopes this will serve as a great focal point for the customers in Thimpu and the surrounding areas to come and experience the latest Acer products, solutions and innovations. For Acer, this is another step in expanding its reach.

Acer offers innovative ‘hardware + software + services’ solutions including PCs, displays, projectors, servers, tablets, wearables, cloud solutions that bring together the IoT. In 2020, Acer developed smarter technology to solve problems and create various opportunities in the market and introduced newer segments like Work-From-Home, Learn-From-Home, and Game from Home PCs in the market. Acer saw a great increase in demand for their high-, mid-ranger, and even entry-level laptops. Acer is a partner-friendly brand that offers partners industry-relevant solutions helping them effectively to leverage in the Indian market. Acer works closely with our channel partners, trains them, and helps them create and build sustainable and profitable business models. Acer’s focus is on continued communication with reseller partners to understand their needs, and to equip them with the right set of knowledge and tools.

