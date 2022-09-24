Acer Offers Big Discounts on Laptops on Amazon and Flipkart

- Advertisement - -

The most anticipated yearly sale has begun, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 and Flipkart Big Billion Day, and it is jam-packed with amazing discounts, fantastic exchange rates, and astonishing savings on purchases. For this festive season, Acer India has announced an enticing range of deals across its product line. With prices starting at INR 24,990 and discounts of up to 70% off on gaming and non-gaming laptops, you may check out the extensive promotions on items from Acer. Acer is providing significant discounts on laptops and extended warranties over the festive season, with prices starting at INR 999. Also included in the promotions are items from the Aspire, Swift, Spin, Nitro, and Predator lines. To add more, customers can avail of up to a 2-year extended warranty at just rupees Rs. 999. Here are our top picks:

Acer Extensa

Acer Extensa: Designed for businesspeople in need of everyday computing power and functionality, Extensa laptops have everything you need for a comfortable day’s work and up to 9 hours of battery life. These 15.6” large screen laptops deliver outstanding productivity while providing a full range of essential business functions while additionally coming with a numeric keypad. Price: Starts from ₹29,990. Availability: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B09STHP9PX

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming: The highly versatile Acer Aspire 5 Gaming laptop is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processors for Gaming and multitasking, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB graphics for accelerated gaming and video editing performance. With multiple cooling modes and dual copper thermal pipes experience engineered solutions that maximize cooling with dual fans. The Aspire 5 features a metal cover and an elevating hinge design with ergonomic features. With a classy and sleek look, it matches everyone’s style and includes an optional backlit keyboard so that you can do more from wherever and whenever. Price: ₹54,990. Availability: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0B45RSRQL

Acer Swift 3

Acer Swift 3: With enduring battery life, the latest processors, and an all-metal, all-around smart chassis, the Swift 3 is an absolute device for accomplishing all you need on the go. It also has the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Processors and meets the requirements of the Intel Evo platform with quick wake with up to 16 hours of battery life. It immerses you in your chosen entertainment with 300 nits brightness 14” FHD IPS non-glare display with DC dimming, pumping out a consistently rich, bright, and unwavering picture. Thanks to its aluminum and magnesium-aluminum metal chassis, it’s able to weigh as little as 1.19kg and be as thin as 15.95mm. Price: Starts from ₹59490. Availability: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0B1F21WVP

Acer Aspire Vero

Acer Aspire Vero: Aspire Vero is equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core Processor. It comes with a 30% PCR plastic chassis cutting CO2 emissions by 21% to produce that part. The Aspire Vero is a green-pioneer laptop with a thoughtful sustainable design solution that solves electronic industry problems, such as heavy energy consumption of virgin plastic, or non-upgradeability. The keyboard design is intended to emphasize eco ideals with the R and E keys standing out in yellow based on the concepts (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle). The laptop is also powered with Intel Iris Xe Graphics for users seeking top-notch performance and productivity. The new inbuilt software, VeroSense, gives users the option of selecting a usage mode that has been optimized for energy efficiency and battery life when working on less demanding tasks. Price: starts from ₹51980. Availability: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B09MLQPYBF

Acer Nitro 5

Acer Nitro 5: With powerful specs and a solid structure, the Nitro 5 laptop reigns over the gaming world. The refined Nitro 5 chassis comes with a few extra tricks up its sleeve in the form of dual-fan cooling, dual intakes, and a quad-exhaust port design, combined with the NitroSense utility app the laptop gives extra control and command over fan speeds, lighting, and more. Price: starts from ₹54990. Availability: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B09X7SXPKC

Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer Predator Helios 300: Equipped with superior cooling technology, a blisteringly fast display, and a trove of performance-enhancing features this gaming laptop is a guide to gaming bliss. The 12th Gen Intel Core processors give a superior gaming performance while delivering the flexibility to seamlessly multitask. Innovative new architecture matches the right core to the right workload, so background tasks won’t interrupt the game, giving the user the freedom to chat, browse, stream, edit, record, and play without skipping a beat. Price: Starts at ₹1,09,989. Link: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B09STHPNT9

