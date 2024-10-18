Saturday, October 19, 2024
News In Brief

Acer New Store in Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)

By NCN News Network
Acer, a global leader in the PC industry, opens new store in Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh). This store makes Acer’s advanced technology more accessible to customers across the city. With this new store, Acer aims to provide customers with the latest in high-performance computing, gaming, and professional solutions, reinforcing its leadership in the Indian market. The store promises a premium shopping experience, with expert advice and a wide range of products on display.

Mr. Amit Kumar Singh, Associate Director – Retail Business & Programs Management, Acer India.

“Acer’s launch of this store in Uttar Pradesh, reflects our dedication to innovation and community engagement. We’re excited to offer cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences, ensuring every customer finds the perfect solution for their computing and gaming needs,” Mr. Amit Kumar Singh, Associate Director – Retail Business & Programs Management, Acer India.

