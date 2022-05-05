Acer & Narayana Nethralaya launch “VisioNova – India’s first PC & tablet-based software therapy for children

- Advertisement -

Acer VisioNova, a path-breaking innovation was conceptualized as a mobile alternative to on-site therapy for CVI children that will offer them the standard of care. Narayana Nethralaya as a part of its ‘Buds to Blossoms’ initiative provides dedicated therapy programs to help children develop and improve motor, cognitive and visual abilities that significantly improve their quality of life.

Narayana Nethralaya in collaboration with Acer India launched the PC + tablet-based software, “VisioNova” designed for children suffering from Cortical Visual Impairment (CVI). This initiative by Narayana Nethralaya and Acer India aims at breaking down barriers and providing the patients with better access to treatment.

Narayana Nethralaya is a super speciality eye hospital with 4 branches in Bangalore. They have state of the art operating theatres and facilities for advanced diagnostics in all specialties of eye care including Laser-assisted and Microincision Cataract Surgery, most recent procedures for refractive error correction, advanced glaucoma management, comprehensive treatment for vitreoretinal disorders, paediatric & squint management, uveitis, oculoplastic procedures and custom-made ocular prosthesis.

Cortical Visual Impairment is a condition of bilateral visual loss caused due to injury of visual areas in the brain without significant eye or anterior visual pathway impairment. CVI is currently an emerging cause amongst children across India. With 161 children in every 100,000 born with CVI, India has declared it to be a high priority issue and classified it as one of 30 conditions that all babies must receive mandatory screenings. These children with CVI have great difficulty in performing visually guided activities and these therapies rely on machines that are bulky, expensive and require the child to be in the hospital for the entire duration of six-to-nine-month therapeutic process. In order to address this, Acer provided PC and 100+ tablets under CSR to kick-off this noble cause. Acer has also further intent to supply around 2000 tablets for patients where patients can pay the hospital a small, refundable deposit and receive the tablet for use from the comforts of their home and still continue treatments even with COVID disruptions.

The tablet will offer CVI patients exercises that can benefit and help them develop and improve their deficient skills and visual abilities that significantly improve the quality of life. Also, since a number of specialised therapies that are deployed require expensive equipment that need the child to be present at the center for the entire duration of the treatment, this tablet will allow remote therapy under the mentorship of Narayana Nethralaya’ CVI experts, making this treatment accessible to the outreach.

With Acer Visionova and ‘Buds to Blossoms’ initiative, today is even better poised to help improve the lives of these innocent children. Buds to Blossoms and Acer are proud to be by their side and enable them to live a life full of joy and independence.

