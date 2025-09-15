Acer Medical Unveils aiMed Ahead of IFA 2025, Showcasing the Future of AI in Healthcare

- Advertisement -

Acer Medical, an Acer Group company specializing in medical imaging and AI-powered healthcare solutions, unveiled aiMed, its next-generation generative AI medical documentation system at the next@acer global press conference, ahead of IFA 2025 in Berlin. The milestone underscores Acer Medical’s expanding global footprint and its commitment to transforming healthcare through AI and digital innovation.

aiMed directly addresses one of the most pressing challenges in modern healthcare —clinical documentation overload. On average, healthcare providers spend up to 25% of their working hours [1] on medical record keeping, reducing valuable time for patient care and contributing significantly to burnout.

Leveraging advanced real-time AI processing tailored specifically for healthcare purposes, aiMed converts voice dictation or typed notes into structured electronic medical records (EMRs). This ensures accuracy, completeness, and compliance with healthcare documentation standards, while streamlining the clinical workflow.

By automating this task, aiMed enhances efficiency and helps:

Reduce the administrative workload for healthcare professionals

for healthcare professionals Minimize documentation errors in medical records

in medical records Maintain interoperability with hospital information systems (HIS / EMR platforms)

with hospital information systems (HIS / EMR platforms) Enhance patient safety and quality of care by allowing more time for physician-patient interactions

Purpose-built for healthcare environments, aiMed’s ASR (Automatic Speech Recognition) function incorporates specialized medical terminology and contextual understanding. Its secure cloud-based architecture further ensures data protection.

Acer Medical also provides the VeriSee platform, an AI-assisted ophthalmology analysis platform. It can integrate multiple existing and new AI modules, allowing doctors to select and use them based on different clinical needs. The platform supports the following AI modules:

VeriSee DR : Diabetic Retinopathy

: Diabetic Retinopathy VeriSee AMD : Age-related Macular Degeneration

: Age-related Macular Degeneration VeriSee GLC: Glaucoma Suspect

VeriSee analyzes color retinal images and delivers results within seconds. This allows hospitals and clinics to perform rapid and accurate screening, enabling timely interventions for high-risk patients and improving preventive care outcomes. The VeriSee solutions is now deployed in over 500 clinics and hospitals across 14 international markets.

Acer Medical is committed to driving innovation that enhances healthcare efficiency, reduces the burden on medical professionals, and improves patient outcomes worldwide. By combining generative AI for medical documentation with AI-powered screening tools, the company aims to redefine digital healthcare and accelerate the global adoption of smart, sustainable medical solutions.

