Acer Launches TravelMate X14 AI Business Laptop to Empower SMBs and Hybrid Workforces

Acer announced a suite of commercial products at IFA 2025, designed to empower the modern workforce. The lineup includes the Acer TravelMate X14 AI Copilot+ PC and three new additions to the eco-friendly Vero projector series: the Acer Vero XL2320p, Vero XL2521, and Vero SL2520n.

“As AI is becoming increasingly important in modern business workflows, small and medium businesses need devices that integrate intelligent tools, robust security, and mobility,” said Mr. James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. “The TravelMate X 14 AI was designed to deliver just that, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and Copilot+ PC experiences, offering professionals a lightweight yet durable solution crafted to accelerate productivity and collaboration from anywhere.”

“The Acer TravelMate X14 AI demonstrates what’s possible when advanced hardware and modern processors come together. With powerful performance, enhanced security, and unique AI experiences, it’s an ideal choice for today’s professionals looking to upgrade to a PC that prioritizes portability and performance. Together with Acer, we’re redefining what the modern workforce can expect from their Windows 11 PCs,” said Mr. Mark Linton, Vice President, Windows + Devices, Microsoft.

TravelMate X4 14 AI: Lightweight, Secure, and AI-Ready to Boost SMBs

Built for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and mobile professionals, the TravelMate X4 14 AI (TMX414-51) is a sleek and secure AI business laptop. It features up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 258V with 115 TOPS of overall performance, up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory, and up to 1 TB PCIe storage, ensuring smooth multitasking. Running Windows 11 Pro, the laptop supports Copilot+ PC experiences, including Recall (preview), Click to Do, improved Windows search, Cocreator in Microsoft Paint, and Live Captions for real-time multilingual translations.



Weighing just 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) and measuring 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) thin, it is ideal for professionals who travel frequently and work remotely. Built to meet MIL-STD 810H durability standards, it can withstand vibrations, humidity, and extreme temperatures, making it a reliable travel companion. Coupled with its stylish design, the portable AI business laptop can certainly make an impression within any work setup or business meeting.

The 14-inch 16:10 WUXGA display provides ample screen space, with an optional OLED panel with 500 nits peak brightness delivering vibrant colors with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification (hardware solution) to support better eye comfort. Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0 technology, paired with DTS:X® Ultra Audio-enhanced speakers, ensure crystal-clear video calls.

This business laptop complies with TCO certification and includes security features to help protect data and on-screen information. Acer UserSensing™ 2.0 enables the built-in proximity sensor to dim and then lock the screen when the user is away. Lightning-fast Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 keep professionals connected for seamless streaming, lag-free video calls, and fast file transfers, and is equipped with two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 slot and a Gigabit Ethernet port, offering versatile connectivity options.

Acer Vero Projectors

The Acer Vero XL2320p, Vero XL2521, and Vero SL2520n are mercury-free laser projectors made for sustainable and long-term use. With lifespans up to 30,000 hours and 40% lower power consumption compared to traditional lamp-based models, these projectors help reduce the total cost of ownership while delivering reliable performance. As a short-throw projector, the Vero SL2520n can produce a 100-inch image from just 1.1 meters, making it great for space-constrained environments.

All the projectors share the same high-performance specifications, including up to Full HD resolution and 4,000 ANSI lumens brightness, projecting crystal clear images with impressive brightness. They support 360-degree projection, portrait mode, and advanced 2D and 4-corner keystone correction, to adapt flexibly to any space or scenario. ​Their IP6X dustproof rating and 24/7 operation capability ensure performance even for demanding use cases, and their 93% Rec.709 color gamut and 50,000:1 contrast ratio deliver immersive images. Viewing experiences are enhanced with 15W built-in speakers and have dedicated modes tailored for entertainment – football mode for the Vero XL2 Series, and golf mode for the Vero SL2520n. The SL2520n comes with its own Ethernet slots, while all three models possess a pair of HDMI ports for flexible display setups.

Staying true to Acer’s eco-conscious values, all three Vero projectors feature 50% post-consumer recycled plastic in their chassis and 100% recyclable packaging, reinforcing their commitment to sustainability.

