Acer Launches TravelLite – One of India’s First Business Laptops Powered by Intel’s New Core Series 3 Platform

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Acer, one of the world’s leading technology brands, announced the launch of the TravelLite Business Laptop (TL24-54M), powered by the Intel Core Series 3 processors, which are built on the latest Intel 18A process node technology. Designed for enterprises, SMBs, educational institutions, and public sector organizations, the TravelLite TL24-54M delivers modern performance, AI-ready capabilities, enterprise-grade security, and durability in a lightweight form factor—making it an ideal solution for large-scale deployments and technology refresh cycles.

The TravelLite series addresses the growing demand for reliable, future-ready commercial devices that balance performance with affordability. Built on the Intel Core Series 3 platform, the laptop brings next-generation advantages such as enhanced responsiveness, improved power efficiency, AI-enabled experiences, and modern connectivity to a broader segment of commercial users.

Engineered for today’s dynamic work environments, the device features a sleek and contemporary design with a premium aluminium chassis, weighing just 1.22 kg, ensuring excellent portability without compromising durability. Its 14-inch Full HD+ display with an 89% screen-to-body ratio and ultra-narrow bezels delivers an immersive viewing experience, while the 180-degree hinge with screen rotation capability enhances flexibility for collaboration across offices and classrooms.

Built for productivity, the TravelLite TL24-54M supports Intel Core Series 3 processors along with DDR5 memory up to 64GB and high-speed PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. This enables seamless multitasking across business applications, collaboration platforms, and emerging AI-driven workflows. The platform is specifically designed to deliver modern computing experiences for value-conscious commercial customers, making it highly suitable for organizations aiming to optimize performance within budget constraints.

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “The modern workplace demands devices that are secure, efficient, and capable of supporting evolving AI-driven workloads without compromising affordability. The Acer TravelLite, powered by Intel’s Core Series 3 platform, addresses this need through a thoughtfully engineered design tailored for commercial users. Whether for enterprises, educational institutions, or government organizations, the device delivers the performance, reliability, and manageability required for everyday productivity. With this launch, we are strengthening our commercial portfolio while making next-generation computing technologies more accessible to organizations looking to maximize value from their IT investments.”

Mr. PP Sunil Acharya, Senior Director- Global Accounts, Intel India

“The Intel Core Series 3 platform based on Intel 18A, is designed to bring modern computing experiences to mainstream laptops, delivering responsive performance, improved power efficiency, and AI-enhanced capabilities for everyday productivity. We are pleased to collaborate with Acer on the TravelLite, helping businesses and educational institutions access reliable, future-ready PCs that support the evolving needs of today’s workforce,” said Mr. PP Sunil Acharya, Senior Director- Global Accounts, Intel India.

Security remains a core focus of the TravelLite TL24-54M. The device integrates enterprise-grade protection features, including TPM 2.0 support, BIOS-level security, an integrated privacy camera shutter, optional fingerprint authentication, and Kensington lock compatibility, enabling organizations to safeguard sensitive data in hybrid work environments.

Designed for rigorous commercial usage, the notebook is MIL-STD 810H certified, ensuring durability and reliability across demanding deployment conditions. Additional features such as Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, USB-C with Display and Power Delivery, HDMI 2.1, Gigabit LAN, and Acer FlexiCharger technology for optimized battery health and lifecycle management further enhance usability and long-term value.

With the TravelLite TL24-54M, Acer expands its commercial portfolio to address a fast-growing segment seeking dependable, AI-ready business PCs that deliver strong value without compromising essential enterprise requirements. Combining Intel’s latest Core Series 3 platform with Acer’s expertise in commercial computing, the TravelLite TL24-54M is positioned as a practical, scalable for enterprise deployments, and a future-ready solution for organizations preparing for the next phase of workplace transformation.

The TravelLite TL24-54M will be available through Acer’s commercial partners to address diverse business needs and to serve enterprise and commercial customers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

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