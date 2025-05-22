Acer Launches Swift Neo in India – The Stylish Premium AI Laptop Starting at Rs. 61,990

- Advertisement -

Acer, one of the leading technology brands in the world, announced the launch of its latest premium AI-powered laptop, the Swift Neo. Crafted for those who value mobility, style, and cutting-edge technology, Swift Neo is a ‘Made in India’ laptop that delivers power, performance, and stunning design in an ultra-sleek aluminum chassis. With its Rose Gold finish and ultra-lightweight build at just 1.2 kg, the Swift Neo is designed for professionals, students, and content creators who are always on the move. This stylish device is powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and features Intel® Arc™ Graphics, ensuring seamless multitasking, AI-powered productivity, and immersive experiences for gaming and content creation.

The laptop features a 35.56cm (14-inch) WUXGA OLED display with 92% NTSC and 100% sRGB color accuracy, delivering crisp, vibrant, and true-to-life visuals. Ideal for working on projects, streaming your favorite shows, the OLED technology enhances every detail with deeper blacks, vivid colors, and an exceptional viewing experience. Designed for speed and responsiveness, the Swift Neo is powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processors, paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5 memory and up to 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD, ensuring lightning-fast storage and data retrieval.

Swift Neo is Copilot-ready, integrating AI capabilities to enhance creativity, productivity, and everyday computing. With Intel® AI Boost, this laptop offers advanced AI-powered features, including AI apps for enhanced video calling and on-device AI processing for increased privacy and efficiency. The ultra-thin profile allows Swift Neo to adapt effortlessly to any work style. The diamond-cut touchpad, one-hand open hinge, fingerprint reader, and backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key make navigation and productivity effortless. Plus, the 1080p FHD webcam ensures clear video calls with enhanced security.

Regarding the launch, Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India said, “At Acer, our commitment has always been to bring innovative, high-performance technology that meets the evolving needs of our customers. With the launch of Swift Neo, a premium AI-powered laptop proudly Made in India, we are reinforcing our focus on delivering world-class products tailored for the Indian market. This launch is a testament to our dedication to empowering users with cutting-edge technology that blends AI-driven efficiency, style, and portability. As the demand for smarter, more intuitive computing grows, we continue to push the boundaries by integrating advanced AI capabilities with top-tier hardware. Swift Neo is designed to cater to the modern workforce, students, and creators who seek seamless performance, mobility, and security. By investing in local manufacturing and innovation, we aim to drive the next wave of AI-powered computing experiences for Indian consumers and beyond.”

Designed for young professionals, students, and content creators, Swift Neo is built for individuals who are always on the move and need a device that keeps up with their fast-paced lifestyles. From managing multiple tasks simultaneously and editing high-resolution videos to collaborating on projects remotely, this laptop delivers a seamless and powerful experience. It’s also an excellent choice for digital nomads who require high-performance computing in a lightweight form factor. Swift Neo represents the future of AI-powered, portable computing, crafted to meet the diverse needs of today’s dynamic workforce and creators.

Connectivity is seamless with Intel® Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual USB-C full-function ports. The Swift Neo delivers up to 8.5 hours of battery life, offering dependable performance for users on the move. Prioritizing security, it features biometric authentication like a fingerprint sensor for fast, secure access, along with Secured-Core PC protection at the hardware level to safeguard data even in high-risk scenarios. With its sleek, lightweight design, the Swift Neo is an ideal travel companion, combining powerful capabilities with exceptional portability.

The Swift Neo starts at Rs. 61,990 and is available on Flipkart.

