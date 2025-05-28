Acer Launches Special Back-to-School Promotions Across Exclusive Stores

- Advertisement -

Acer has officially launched its much-awaited Back to School (BTS) offers, available exclusively at Acer Exclusive stores across India valid till end of June. Designed especially for students and parents preparing for the new academic year, this year’s campaign offers incredible value on selecting Acer products, combining reliability with thoughtful benefits.

Customers can enjoy up to two years of free Accidental Damage Protection and Extended Warranty, ensuring added peace of mind during the school year. To make cutting-edge technology more accessible, Acer also offers easy and no-cost EMI options. In addition, shoppers can avail of cashback and discounts of up to ₹5,000, along with complimentary goodies on select models. The brand has also introduced attractive bundle deals and, for a limited time, a buy-back guarantee of up to 70%, allowing customers to upgrade their laptops and receive up to 70% of their value on eligible products.

As part of the offer, every purchase of a Predator Helios laptop includes a free gaming monitor, while buyers of any Swift Series laptop will receive a stylish Acer sling bag. These limited-time promotions make the BTS campaign the perfect opportunity for families to gear up for a new academic chapter, available only at Acer Mall Exclusive Stores nationwide.

With these limited-time promotions and special in-store benefits, Acer encourages students, parents, and tech-savvy shoppers to visit their nearest Acer Mall and make the most of these exceptional offers.

