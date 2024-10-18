Acer launches Nitro V 16 with Intel’s latest Processors priced at Rs. 99999 and Rs. 109999

- Advertisement -

Acer, one of the leading PC brands in India, announced the launch of the Nitro V 16 with Intel Processors, a high-performance laptop engineered to cater to gamers and content creators alike. Designed to elevate productivity and gaming experiences, the Nitro V 16 is powered by Intel’s latest 14th Gen Core™ i7 14650HX, and i5 14450HX processors, ideal for users who demand peak performance, speed, and versatility. These processors offer enhanced power efficiency and faster processing speeds, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsiveness, even during the most demanding tasks. In a sleek design update, the Nitro V 16 now features its logo prominently at the center of the cover, replacing the older models’ logo placement at the top edge.

The Nitro V 16 features a 16-inch WUXGA display with IPS technology, offering vibrant colors and superior viewing angles. The 165 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, ideal for fast-paced gaming, while the ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD minimizes glare, enhancing the visual experience in various lighting environments. Equipped with an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, the Nitro V 16 delivers seamless performance for both gaming and intensive content creation tasks, making it a versatile machine for creators and gamers alike.

Sleek and ultra-slim in design, the Nitro V 16 balances style and functionality. It features a full-size numeric keypad with Amber backlighting for comfortable gaming in low-light environments, and a multi-gesture touchpad to boost productivity. Weighing just 2.5 kg, it remains portable without compromising performance. The laptop also provides enhanced security with the MSFT Pluton Security Processor for firmware TPM solutions and a Kensington lock slot for added physical protection. Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home, the device ensures a seamless and modern user experience, supported by its 512 GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD for fast load times.

The Nitro V 16 comes with Acer Purified Voice Technology, which utilizes AI noise reduction through a 3-microphone array. This sophisticated system includes an Advanced Privacy Mode, delivering far-field voice capture, dynamic noise reduction, and adaptive beamforming for clear communication. It also features personal and conference call modes for flexible use. Additionally, the laptop is Copilot-compatible and incorporates Acer TrueHarmony technology, offering improved audio quality with reduced distortion, a broader frequency range, and rich, headphone-like sound.

The Nitro V 16’s connectivity options are robust, with multiple ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI® 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, and Ethernet (RJ-45). It allows gamers to connect to a variety of peripherals and accessories seamlessly. Additionally, the device supports Wi-Fi 6, ensuring fast and stable internet connectivity for online gaming and streaming.

Price and Availability

The Nitro V 16 i5 is priced at Rs. 99,999 and the Nitro V 16 i7 at Rs. 1,09,999 and is available across Acer Online Store, Acer exclusive store, Flipkart, Amazon, and offline stores.

