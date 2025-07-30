Acer Launches Nitro Lite 16 in India – A Powerful, Lightweight Laptop for Gamers, Students, and Creators Starting Rs. 69,999

- Advertisement -

Acer, one of the leading technology brands in the world, announced the launch of the Nitro Lite 16, a sleek and powerful laptop bringing together immersive visuals, next-gen performance, and thoughtful design. Built for aspiring gamers, students, and content creators, the Nitro Lite 16 delivers on all fronts, from aesthetics and portability to productivity and gameplay, making it a standout choice for users who demand more from their devices.

The Nitro Lite 16 is equipped with a stunning 16-inch IPS display in a 16:10 aspect ratio, featuring WUXGA (1920×1200) resolution, 100% sRGB color accuracy, and up to 180Hz refresh rate. With enhanced brightness, sharper contrast, and fluid motion, users can enjoy an ultra-immersive viewing experience ideal for gaming, content creation, and entertainment. The display complements the Pearl White chassis, distinctive Nitro branding, and a built-in webcam with a privacy shutter, blending style and security in the device.

Underneath the elegant exterior, Nitro Lite 16 houses serious performance hardware. Powered by up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU, the laptop is engineered to handle fast-paced gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven creative workflows. Support for DLSS 3, ray tracing, and the MUX switch provides smoother gameplay and stunning visuals, while up to 24GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage ensure rapid responsiveness and efficient file management

Designed with gamers in mind, the Nitro Lite 16 features a white backlit keyboard with highlighted WASD keys for quick response during intense sessions. A dedicated Copilot key offers instant access to AI tools within Windows 11, helping users boost productivity, enhance creativity, and streamline everyday tasks. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 or higher, Gigabit Ethernet, and an array of ports including HDMI 2.1, USB-C, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 with power-off charging support.

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India said, “The Nitro Lite 16 represents a new chapter in our commitment to delivering high-performance, lifestyle-ready devices to today’s generation of users. It’s a machine that speaks to gamers, students, and creators who appreciate a balance of form and function. With AI-powered graphics, a vibrant color-accurate display, and a refined white design, the Nitro Lite 16 offers powerful capabilities in a stylish and portable package. We’re excited to introduce this product to users who want to express their individuality without sacrificing on performance or reliability.”

At just 1.95 kg and 22.9 mm thin, the Nitro Lite 16 is one of the lightest 16-inch performance laptops in its category, making it ideal for on-the-go usage. With a 53Wh battery, 100W USB-C power adapter, and intelligent hybrid architecture optimized by Intel® Thread Director, the Nitro Lite 16 is built to keep up with demanding tasks — from classroom work and design projects to gaming marathons and creative exploration. The Nitro Lite 16 is crafted for those who value aesthetics, speed, and versatility. It marks yet another step in Acer’s mission to bring intelligent, performance-driven devices to a new generation of users.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The Nitro Lite 16 starts at Rs. 69,999 and will be available at Acer’s exclusive stores, the Acer online store, Amazon & Flipkart.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

