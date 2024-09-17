Acer Launches New TravelMate P6 14 AI, Leading the Market with Copilot+ PCs Under 1kg

- Advertisement -

Acer unveiled the new TravelMate P6 14 AI, leading the market with Copilot+ PCsunder 1 kg. This new Windows 11 Pro laptop delivers exceptional performance, mobility and AI capabilities for businesses and institutions. It is powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) with a built-in NPU boasting up to 120 total platform TOPS AI performance in a compact, carbon fiber chassis.

Mr. James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc

“AI is evolving at a rapid pace, requiring companies and enterprises to integrate it into the fabric of their IT infrastructure to quickly resolve issues and improve workflow and communication,” said Mr. James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. “With the newest Intel Core Ultra processors at the helm, the TravelMate P6 14 AI provides workers with remarkable power and has enabled us to combine the latest AI tools and software, incredible power efficiency, and built-in security protection in a convenient ultraportable form factor.”

This latest TravelMate boasts a stunning 14-inch WQXGA+ (2880×1800) 16:10 display with IPS technology or WUXGA (1920×1200) panel featuring high 400 nit brightness and 100% sRGB color gamut, supporting outstanding picture quality. Thin bezels and a high 82% screen-to-body ratio maximize the screen area for more immersive viewing experiences.

The new Intel Core Ultra processors feature up to 48 TOPS NPU of AI performance, up to 32 GB LPDDR5X on package memory, and a 65 Wh battery, ensuring seamless multitasking and extended productivity, plus next-gen Intel® Arc™ graphics to support cutting-edge AI creation. Offering up to high-speed PCIe Gen4 SSD, the Intel® Evo™ edition TravelMate P6 14 AI provides ample storage and rapid data transfer to handle heavy workloads. The silent keyboard with a 1.55 mm travel distance supports quiet and comfortable typing and comes with a convenient microphone mute key.

Cutting-Edge AI Tools

When the NPU is utilized, the AI logo stamped on the TravelMate P6 14 AI’s touchpad illuminates to indicate activity. The Acer Experience Zone within Acer’s TravelMate Sense app houses powerful AI features for collaboration and creation. Acer Assist, an on-device AI virtual assistant that leverages large language models and local files to support technical queries, summarize documents and datasets, and troubleshoot through simple prompts without any of the data leaving the device. Acer LiveArt 2.0 has the ability to easily remove the background of a photoand generate depth maps on 2D images. In addition, GIMP and Intel’s Stable Diffusion plugin support the creation of illustrations and photos with just a few clicks and text input.

Acer QuickPanel automatically launches when the camera is activated, so camera and microphone settings can be quickly adjusted. Acer PurifiedView 2.0 creates smoother videoconferencing and live streaming while optimizing power consumption through the NPU. Its AI-boosted features like Portrait Refinement, Gentle Lighting, and Super Sharp features can subtly smoothen appearance, and improve lighting, color contrast, and resolution while maintaining a natural look to help users appear their best in video calls. Leveraging a triple microphone array, Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 with AI Noise Reduction and triple microphone array helps users sound their best with the ability to suppress background noise and enhance the main speaker’s voice. Plus, Copilot+ PC AI experiences will be available on the TravelMate device through free updates coming this year.

Robust Security, Durability & Connectivity

The TravelMate P6 14 AI provides advanced security and administration features with a QHD IR camera for quick and safe login without requiring passwords. It also has a privacy shutter to help safeguard against hackers. Acer User Sensing Technology uses a built-in vision-based AI sensor to accurately detect people based on range and movement. It helps secure data by locking the screen when the owner leaves, and quickly waking up when they return. Integrated Acer ProShield Plus offers multiple security and management features in a single-client console.

The new TravelMate is durable and can withstand the rigors of life on the road thanks to MIL- STD 810H military-grade compliance and Acer Dust Defender which helps minimize dust buildup that can slow performance. It also provides the latest wireless connectivity, including Wi-Fi 7 with speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps speed. Integrated Bluetooth® 5.4 improves speech and audio quality and has enhanced accessibility for using hearing aids with laptops. USB 4 Type-C that supports Thunderbolt 4™, HDMI 2.1 and two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports support a wide range of peripherals, monitors and devices.

Eco-Minded Design

Recycled materials are incorporated in the design and packaging of the TravelMate P6 14 AI, while it is also EPEAT-registered and TCO 9 certified, meeting the strictest criteria for sustainability leadership in electronics. Moreover, Intel Evo edition options guarantee premium performance.

Powerful Business Support

Acer’s suite of commercial solutions helps businesses manage IT functions and safeguard data. TravelMateSense software lets them optimize, tailor, and access support systems with one click of the TravelMateSense key. “Workflow” consolidates the functions they may need for different work scenarios (Meeting, Away, and Work) and can be further customized based on specific preferences. “Secure Guard” provides a range of security-related features, including USB Device Filter, Personal Secure Drive, File Secure, and Dynamic Lock to protect the TravelMate device from potential threats. With “Checkup”, businesses can examine the health of components and it includes a guide to performing calibrations to optimize battery charging. An overview system status window provides a real-time status report on the TravelMate laptop. In addition, Acer Office Manager allows offices without dedicated IT staff to poll data, centralize resources and monitor IT assets via a single portal.

