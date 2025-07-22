Acer Launches New Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and 16S AI Laptops in India Starting at Rs. 1,54,999

- Advertisement -

Acer, one of the world’s leading technology brands, launched the latest additions to its acclaimed Predator gaming portfolio in India — the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI. Designed for gamers, creators, and professionals who demand high-end performance with cutting-edge AI features, these laptops blend powerful internals, vivid displays, and premium design into a next-gen gaming experience. While the Helios Neo 16 AI delivers desktop-class performance in a traditional chassis, the Helios Neo 16S AI redefines portable gaming as the slimmest Predator laptop ever, with a profile under 18.9mm.

Both models are equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPUs, offering best-in-class performance and intelligent responsiveness. With AI-optimized computing via integrated NPUs, users can offload tasks like background blur, audio enhancement, and image generation for uninterrupted multitasking, streaming, and gaming. The laptops also support NVIDIA DLSS 4, 4th Gen Ray Tracing, and Reflex 2, ensuring sharp visuals and ultra-smooth, responsive gameplay.

The Helios Neo 16 AI comes with a stunning 16-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 500 nits brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. On the other hand, the Helios Neo 16S AI boasts a WQXGA OLED display, delivering true blacks, enhanced contrast, and lifelike visuals in a lightweight chassis with over 90% screen-to-body ratio. Both models support up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, making them ideal for gamers and creators who need powerful performance on the move.

Acer’s advanced cooling system featuring 5th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D fan, liquid metal thermal grease, and vector heat pipes ensures the laptops stay cool under pressure. Users can personalize their setup with dynamic 4-zone RGB keyboard lighting and customizable RGB cover logo illumination, all easily controlled through PredatorSense™. This utility hub also provides access to system health, AI features, and overclocking tools via a dedicated Copilot key for convenience.

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India said, “With the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and 16S AI, we are redefining what it means to be mobile and powerful. This is more than just performance — it’s a vision of where gaming and AI computing converge. We are committed to delivering immersive, high-performance machines that empower users to work, create, and game without limits. As India embraces AI-led productivity and digital lifestyles, this launch represents our commitment to enabling that future with innovation at its core.”

With robust connectivity including Thunderbolt™ 4, HDMI 2.1, Killer DoubleShot Pro (Wi-Fi 6E + Ethernet), and USB Type-C, users can expect seamless peripheral integration and ultra-fast networking. Whether you choose the raw power of the Helios Neo 16 AI or the ultra-portable brilliance of the Helios Neo 16S AI, Acer’s newest gaming laptops deliver an exceptional fusion of AI performance, visual immersion, and sleek design.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The Predator Helios Neo 16 AI starts at Rs. 2,29.999, and the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI starts at Rs. 1,54,999 and will be available at Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance and Vijay Sales.

