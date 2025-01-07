Acer Launches New Nitro V Series Laptops, Expanding Its Essential Gaming Portfolio

- Advertisement -

Acer unveiled its new Nitro V series in various screen sizes, showcasing a powerful lineup of entry-level gaming laptops designed to make AI-powered gaming more accessible. Ideal for students, creators, and essential gamers seeking all-around performance, the Nitro V laptops offer a blend of exceptional responsiveness, stutter-free visuals, and ample storage to support the demands of evolving AI features and applications.

Available in various configurations and screen sizes, the new Nitro devices cater to diverse user preferences and styles. Additionally, they come with three months of PC Game Pass. PC Game Pass is designed for PC players, including games on day one such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Ara: History Untold, and titles from EA Play.

Nitro V AI Gaming Laptops

The new Nitro V AI laptop lineup debuts with a range of models to choose from: the Nitro V 17 AI, Nitro V 16 AI, and Nitro V 14 AI. These gaming laptops are powered by up to the new AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor, based on the new “Zen 5” architecture. They enable smooth local AI capabilities, and are optimized for low power consumption, offering excellent battery life and accelerated responsiveness when gaming or creating. These Copilot+ PCs are powered by an NPU performing up to 50 AI TOPS of processing power and enable generative AI experiences, like Cocreator in Paint. They also come with AI-powered graphics, featuring up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUswith the latest NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 technologies for lifelike virtual scenes with ray tracing and up to 32 GB of memory and 2 TB of storage.

The Nitro V 17 AI (ANV17-61) gaming laptop features up to a 17.3-inch,16:9 QHD (2560 x 1440) display with up to a 165 Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 100% color gamut range. The Nitro V 16 AI (ANV16-61) offers a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution, up to 180 Hz and sRGB 100% support. The Nitro V14 AI (ANV14-62) provides up to a WQXGA resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate, and its white, pearl-like finish goes beyond traditional designs, making this laptop stand out in a market typically dominated by darker colors.

Acer Nitro V 15 Gaming Laptops

The new Nitro V 15 AI (ANV15-42) features up to an AMD™ Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, while the Nitro V 15 (ANV15-52) is powered by up to an Intel® Core™ 7 processor 240H, with dedicated AI acceleration capabilities. Its 15.6-inch FHD (1920×1080) panel includes a 180 Hz refresh rate, 3 ms response time, and 100% support for the sRGB color spectrum.

NitroSense and AI Features

The Nitro Sense key gives users command over the laptop’s performance and customizations, with direct access to the control center and AI software suite through the new Experience Zone 2.0. Whether in a call or streaming in-game, Acer PurifiedVoice harnesses the power of AI to block out external noises, while Acer PurifiedView always keeps users front and center of all the action.

