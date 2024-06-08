Acer Launches New Line of TravelMate Business AI Laptops

- Advertisement -

Acer announced a new range of AI-enhanced TravelMate business laptops. Powered with the latest generation of processors with built-in NPUs, the new laptops offer professionals and executives next-level performance, productivity, and mobility, in addition to enhanced security and connectivity features.

Optimized to deliver new AI-powered capabilities and user experiences, all of the new business laptops come with Acer TravelMateSense for quick access to device management settings and customizations, a new Acer Experience Zone for the collection of the devices’ AI features, and Copilot accessible through a dedicated hotkey. Each model also offers advanced security and administration features to streamline device deployment and management for business, ensuring data are safeguarded with discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, biometric security, and a camera privacy shutter.

Acer TravelMate P6 14: Premium Experiences and OLED Display Quality

Designed for business leaders and executives, the Acer TravelMate P6 14 (TMP614-73) is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with Intel vPro Enterprise, and built-in Intel Graphics and Intel AI Boost to unlock new AI experiences, performance, and power efficiency in the premium device. The Intel Evo edition business laptop has up to 32 GB of LPDR5X memory, and up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSDfor long-lasting battery life and fast response even when handling large workloads.

A stunning 14-inch WQXGA+ OLED (2880 x 1800) panel with a touch option, paired with a 16:10 aspect ratio, narrow bezels, and DTS® audio delight users with immersive audio and visual experiences. Cinematic colors and motion clarity can be experienced when watching videos with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support and VESA HDR TrueBlack 500 certification. The TravelMate P6 14 also comes with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth® 5.3, and a large availability of essential ports that support Thunderbolt 4™ for seamless connectivity and convenience during business travels.

Acer TravelMate P4 Series Laptops: The Ultimate Work Companions

The new TravelMate P4 Series of thin-and-light business laptops include a 14-inch convertible design, as well as 14- and 16-inch clamshell models, all with new performance, security, and device management features to support professionals and IT technicians.

The 2-in-1 Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14 (TMP414RN-54) allows users to effortlessly switch between various tasks and modes and take advantage of its portability weighing just 1.49 kg and 21.9 mm thin. It gets a performance boost with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165U[1] with built-in Intel Graphics and Intel vPro Enterprise eligibility, and long battery life for efficient work sessions plus fast charging capability when needed. The device also comes with a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a touch option and a 16:10 narrow bezel for an enhanced visual and audio experience with DTS immersive audio. Helping highly mobile professionals stay connected, the TravelMate P4 Spin 14 comes with Wi-FE 6E and optional 4G LTE connectivity.

Productivity and reliable performance are ensured on the Acer TravelMate P4 16 (TMP416-53) as it is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro Enterprise. It is further supported with Intel Unison, fast dual-channel DDR5 memory of up to 64 GB and up to 1 TB of PCIe SSD storage, along with extended batterylife. Stunning visual details are shown on the device’s WUXGA (1920×1200)narrow bezel display paired with Acer TrueHarmony technology for elevated audio. Like the convertible model, the 16-inch laptop comes with a variety of ports that help professionals stay connected when out of the office.

The Acer TravelMate P4 14 (TMP414-42-TCO) features the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 8040 Series processors advanced with AMD Ryzen AI, with up to eight high-performance processing cores based on the “Zen 4” architecture, to deliver ultimate performance across collaboration, productivity, and content creation applications. Ryzen AI empowers the AI PC with incredible speed, enabling enhanced privacy, excellent battery life, and whisper-quiet operation. It supports up to 64 GB of DDR5 memory, up to 1 TB of PCIe Gen4 storage, extended battery life, cutting-edge enterprise security features, and modern Enterprise Mobility Management solutions as part of AMD PRO technologies

All the TravelMate P4 Series devices are designed to withstand the rigors of daily wear and tear without impeding performance. Their military-grade durability compliance does just that and Acer Dust Defender helps minimize dust buildup internally that can be a cause of the slowdown. Device protection extends even further with all devices equipped with discrete TMP 2.0, privacy shutters and fingerprint readers for secured logins, and an optional Smartcard reader for the TravelMate P4 models.

Enhanced with AI Features

Each of the TravelMate business laptops is equipped with new AI features for collaboration and creation, collated in the Acer Experience Zone on the TravelMateSense application. Creative professionals can leverage Acer LiveArt which helps to instantly remove the background of an imagewith people, animals and objects and generate depth maps on 2D images. With GIMP and Intel Stable Diffusion plugin, they can also generate illustrations and images with just a few clicks and simple text input.

These TravelMate products also ship with the new Acer PurifiedView 2.0, which utilizes the NPU to offload AI-accelerated applications to optimize power consumption and create smoother experiences when videoconferencing and live streaming experiences with Background Blur, Automatic Framing, and Eye Contact to make users look their best at all times. The devices also enable Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction to actively suppress background noise for clearer audio.

Pre-installed Business Support Solutions

Acer’s suite of commercial solutions supports entrepreneurs and business owners to manage business functions and safeguard vital information. With the new TravelMateSense software, user can optimize, tailor, and access support systems on their laptops with one click of the TravelMateSense key. “Workflow” consolidates all the functions users may need in different work scenarios (Meeting, Away, and Work) and can be further customized based on specific preferences. “Secure Guard” provides a range of security-related features, including USB Device Filter, Personal Secure Drive, File Secure, and Dynamic Lock to keep the TravelMate devices safe from potential threats. With “Checkup”, users can examine the health of vital device components such as storage, RAM, and battery health which comes with a guide to perform calibrations for battery charging optimization. Further configurations on the system such as performance and charging modes, screen settings, and the DustDefender function are available along with an overview system status window on the home page for a real-time status report on the TravelMate devices.

Acer Office Manager is useful since it allows offices without dedicated IT staff to poll data, centralize resources and monitor IT assets in one portal. Safeguarding critical data is also made easier as Acer ProShield Plus integrates multiple security and management features in a single-client console.

Certified Earth-friendly

All Acer TravelMate laptops are EPEAT-registered and incorporate the use of recycled materials in their design and packaging, meeting the most demanding set of criteria for sustainability leadership in electronics.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

