Acer Launches Laptop with the Latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processor on the Aspire 3

Acer, one of world’s leading PC brand launched Aspire 3, India’s first laptop with the latest Ryzen 5 7000 series processor. With a sleek cover and vibrant silver colour, all new Aspire 3 comes with an impressive 6nm Zen 2 architecture with up to 4 Cores and 8 threads which converts to astonishing performance, smart battery management and enhanced audio and video streaming quality.

The ultra-slim design on the latest Aspire 3 with Ryzen 7000 packs a punch with a 15.6″ Full-HD 1920 x 1080 high-brightness Acer ComfyView display. The laptop is designed for multitasking and productivity all packed in a stylish body. With performance at its core, this laptop provides enhanced thermal system and additional 17% thermal capacity thanks to the improved 78% increase in fan surface area.

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India

Due to its combination of potent performance and affordable pricing, our Aspire series has consistently been a favorite among multi-taskers looking for everyday performance. The Aspire 3 2023 edition has attractive design with a stylish metal cover that keeps it sophisticated without sacrificing performance thanks to the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor. Our deep partnership with AMD ensured we co-created one of the best everyday performance laptop in the market” said Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India



Commenting on the launch, Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – Sales, AMD India said, “AMD and Acer have a long-standing partnership based on innovation. We are thrilled to partner with Acer once again, as they bring the new Acer Aspire 3 laptops to Indian consumers. These laptops powered by the AMD Ryzen 7020 series processors will deliver unparalleled performance, increased battery life and improved efficiency for work, play, and connectivity owing to the potent 6nm “Zen 2″ enhanced architecture. We are confident that the Acer Aspire 3 lineup will excite consumers with its performance and affordability, while offering superior display support and high-resolution streaming.”

Performance At The Ready: The Aspire 3 is at the ready with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors with Radeon graphics—ideal for the entire family, with performance and productivity at the core. Perfect to get more out of work, study, or play.

Improved Thermals: Enjoy an enhanced thermal system and an additional 17% thermal capacity thanks to a 78% increase in fan surface area. Which helps maintain peak performance and avoid overheating, so you can get more done.

Purposeful Design: With a sleek cover available in a vibrant silver color, the Aspire 3 is lighter and thinner than ever before at 1.6kg and 18.9mm. While a long-lasting battery allows for the family to get more done between charges.

The Display: The 1080p FHD display is perfect for casual web browsing and streaming videos, allowing for sharp, detailed images. And with Acer BlueLightShield, lower the levels of blue light exposure to its users.

The Connectivity: Connect or charge your newest devices on the full-function USB Type-C port. In addition, WIFI6E and HDMI 2.1 provide increased productivity and functionality for the whole family.

Improved Images: Acer TNR solution captures better images by detecting and diagnosing noisy pixels and blend into other frames over time producing improved quality images in low-light conditions.

Acer Purified Voice: With working from home becoming increasingly commonplace, the quality of a conference call is just as relevant. Our new generation of Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction can now actively suppress background noise for both users and is compatible with external headphones and mics.

Pricing And Availability: Aspire 3 is available on Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Vijay Sales, Amazon and Acer stores pan India.

