Acer Launches Iconia Tab iM11 – A Power-Packed Android Tablet for Seamless Work and Entertainment, Starting at ₹23,999

Acer, one of the world’s leading technology brands, today announced the launch of the all-new Iconia Tab iM11—a premium Android tablet built for today’s fast-paced lifestyle. Designed for work, study, and entertainment on the go, the tablet offers a seamless blend of performance, portability, and style. It comes bundled with an ergonomic keyboard, Active Stylus Pen, and Smart Flip Cover, making it ready for productivity and creativity right out of the box.

Powered by Android 14 and the MediaTek® Helio G99 processor, the Iconia Tab 11 delivers seamless multitasking, quick app performance, and a consistently responsive experience. At the heart of the experience is a spacious 11.45-inch 2.2K IPS display with 450 nits with vibrant visuals and sharp clarity, enhanced by an in-cell touch panel that offers high stylus precision—ideal for notetaking, sketching, and navigating with ease.

The Iconia Tab iM11 comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD, and supports a dedicated 4G LTE SIM slot, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless connectivity. It features a quad-speaker setup with PureVoice technology for immersive stereo sound, a 16MP rear camera with autofocus and flash, and an 8MP front camera with face unlock functionality. To boost security and user convenience, a fingerprint sensor is built directly into the power button. The device is backed by a 7400mAh battery offering up to 10 hours of video playback and 18W fast charging, making it a reliable companion for all-day use.

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India said, “With the Iconia Tab iM11, we set out to create more than just a tablet—we designed a powerful companion for today’s dynamic lifestyles. Whether it’s a student learning remotely, a creator capturing inspiration, or a professional working on the go, this device adapts effortlessly to every need. We have focused not just on performance, but on what truly matters: a large, immersive display, ergonomic keyboard, bundled stylus and accessories, strong connectivity, and all-day battery life. As hybrid living becomes the norm, the Iconia Tab 11 brings together the freedom of mobility and the comfort of a premium experience. At Acer, we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that is accessible and relevant.”

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Acer Iconia Tablet iM11 is available at a starting price of Rs. 23,999* and will be available in Acer exclusive stores, Acer online store, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

