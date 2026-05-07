Acer Launches Iconia 5G Tablet – A Powerful Android Tablet Designed for Productivity, Creativity, and Entertainment

- Advertisement -





Acer, one of the world’s leading technology brands, announced the launch of the Acer Iconia 5G tablet series, a new range of high-performance Android tablets built to deliver powerful performance, ultra-fast connectivity, and immersive entertainment. The tablets come in 4 variants and are designed for professionals, students, digital creators, and everyday users. The tablet combines sleek design with advanced hardware and versatile accessories to enable seamless work and entertainment on the go.

Powered by the MediaTek MT8791 processor and running on Android 15, the tablet enables smooth multitasking, responsive performance, and an intuitive user experience. The processor architecture, featuring 2× Cortex-A78 cores up to 2.4GHz and 6× Cortex-A55 cores up to 2.0GHz, ensures efficient performance for productivity tasks, content creation, and entertainment. The processor also includes a dedicated Artificial Intelligence Processing Unit (APU) for edge-AI applications, delivering up to 2.6 TOPS, enabling enhanced on-device intelligence and faster AI-driven experiences.

Iconia tablet features a large 11.45-inch 2.2K IPS display with a resolution of 1440 × 2200 and brightness of up to 450 nits, delivering vibrant visuals and sharp clarity. The in-cell touch panel enhances touch responsiveness and enables precise stylus input, making the tablet ideal for notetaking, sketching, and digital design. The tablet is equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and expandable DDR5 memory up to 1TB via microSD, ensuring ample storage for applications, multimedia, and professional workloads.

Connectivity is a major highlight of the Iconia iM11-22M5G, featuring 5G support, 4G LTE bands, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2, enabling fast and stable connectivity across networks. The device also includes GPS support, ensuring accurate navigation and location-based functionality. For photography and video calls, the tablet features an 8MP front camera and a 16MP rear camera with an additional 2MP macro camera, enabling clear video communication and versatile photography. A fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button provides secure biometric authentication for quick and convenient access.

The multimedia experience is enhanced with stereo speakers delivering immersive audio, making the tablet ideal for streaming content, gaming, and virtual meetings. The device is powered by a 7400mAh battery that supports extended usage and PD fast charging up to 9V/2A, ensuring minimal downtime.

The tablet also supports productivity accessories, including an active stylus pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and a dedicated keyboard cover connected via POGO pin, allowing users to transform the device into a versatile workstation for writing, editing, and creative tasks. Additional sensors, including gyro, compass, light sensor, proximity sensor, and G-sensor, further enhance usability and navigation.

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India said, “Tablets today are expected to go beyond entertainment and enable productivity, creativity, and seamless connectivity in a hybrid world. The Iconia series has been a key pillar in Acer’s tablet portfolio, and with the new Iconia iM11-22M5G variants, we are strengthening that proposition further. These devices are designed to deliver a balanced experience with strong performance, an expansive display, dependable connectivity, and productivity-enhancing accessories such as a stylus and keyboard support. Built to cater to evolving user needs, from learning and remote work to on-the-go creativity, the new range reflects Acer’s continued focus on bringing meaningful innovations that elevate everyday digital experiences.”

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Acer Iconia Tablet iM11 is available at a starting price of Rs 25,499 and will be available in Acer exclusive stores, Acer online store, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 117