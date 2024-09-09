Acer Introduces the Iconia X12 AMOLED Tablet for Entertainment and Productivity On-the-Go

- Advertisement -

Acer introduced the new Iconia X12 (X12-11), an AMOLED- display tablet designed to boost productivity and entertainment experiences. Users can maximize the split-screen feature for work, high color contrast for content, and smooth frames when playing on its massive 12.6-inch AMOLED (2560X1600) panel with a fast 60 Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness. The Acer Iconia X12 is also equipped with quad stereo speakers for rich, immersive audio.

The tablet’s usability is further enhanced with a series of accessories that boost productivity and creativity, including an option for an aluminum stylus pen, a portfolio case with a stylus slot and adjustable, multi-angle stand, plus a detachable Bluetooth keyboard with trackpad for added typing/scrolling options. The Iconia X12 also features a front 8 MP camera and a back 13 MP camera with flash and autofocus for great video calling and image capturing with true-to-life color reproduction. It runs on Android 14 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, built on a highly efficient 6 nm chip to enable fast display, smooth streaming, and reliable connectivity.

The device sports a sophisticated but durable thin-and-light aluminum alloy chassis, weighing just 600 g and 6.7 mm thin, and draped in an olivine black colorway. Along with its 10,000 mAh battery capacity and quick-charging capability, the Iconia X12 is a trendy and convenient digital companion that can be easily carried and used within the environment.

With 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256 GB UFS storage, and a microSD slot of up to 1 TB, the Iconia X12 maintains responsive performance and provides plenty of memory space for storing files and data. It also supports Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C for reliable connectivity.

