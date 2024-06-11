Acer introduces the brand new ALG Gaming Laptop priced from Rs. 56,990 onwards

- Advertisement -

Acer, one of the leading brands in the PC industry, launched the ALG Gaming laptop Powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core i5 Processors and NVIDIA®GeForce® RTX, this gaming laptop offers its users 4GB GDDR6 video RAM for the 2050 graphic and 6GB GDDR6 video RAM for the 3050 graphics, offering unparalleled visual performance. It boasts a 39.6cm (15.6-inch) Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, featuring a high-brightness screen with upto 144Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Integrated with dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM, the ALG comes with 8GB or 16GB DDR4 system memory as standard, expandable up to 64GB using two soDIMM modules. This launch highlights Acer’s dedication to providing cutting-edge gaming technology to Indian consumers.

ALG is made for India and meticulously designed to meet the diverse demands of modern users. This cutting-edge device comes fully equipped with essential peripherals like microphones and webcams, ensuring seamless functionality across various tasks. Its comprehensive connectivity options, including USB ports (both 3.2 Type-A and Type-C), HDMI®, microphone jack, and RJ-45, guarantee effortless integration into any environment. Engineered for user comfort and convenience, the laptop features a touchpad with multi-gesture functionality and a backlit illuminated full-size keyboard, offering 16 vibrant color selections for the complete keyboard. Elevating the multimedia experience, high-definition audio with built-in microphones and stereo speakers delivers immersive sound quality. With support for Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 and Bluetooth® 5.1, connectivity is optimized for swift and reliable performance. Additionally, boasting the 3050 version of the graphics card and a refresh rate of upto 144Hz, this laptop promises unparalleled visual prowess, setting new standards for immersive gaming experiences.

The new ALG gaming laptop features a striking Metal-Steel Gray finish, creating a modern and sophisticated look. The design seamlessly transitions across the top cover, screen, and keyboard covers for a cohesive aesthetic. Made from a combination of premium metal and durable plastic materials, these laptops offer both style and resilience. With a 512GB SSD, expandable up to 2TB, the ALG sets new benchmarks for storage functionality and performance within the industry. Weighing less than 2kg and featuring an aluminium cover, its sleek design adds a touch of sophistication to any workspace or environment.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The all-new ALG is priced at Rs 56,990 and is available on Acer Estore, Amazon, Acer Exclusive Stores and other Multi brand outlets.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429