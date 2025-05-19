Acer Introduces Pair of Iconia V Series Tablets, Connect Series 5G CPE, Mobile Hotspot, and Dongle

- Advertisement -

Acer announced a range of new products for users on the go, including two new tablets – the Acer Iconia V12 and the Acer Iconia V11 – and three new 5G network connectivity devices, including the Acer Connect X6E Plus 5G CPE, the Acer Connect M5 Mobile Wi-Fi, and the Acer Connect D5 Pro 5G dongle.

Acer Iconia V Series Tablets: Portable and Reliable for Entertainment and Multitasking

The Acer Iconia V12 and Iconia V11 are versatile tablets catering to a wide range of users, from students and family members to budget-conscious consumers, seeking a reliable mobile companion for everyday use.

Their stunning displays offer a large viewing area with a wide 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2K resolution, and 90 Hz refresh rate. The narrow bezel design maximizes screen real estate to see and do more, while their thin in-cell touch panels enhance touch sensitivity performance to deliver a more responsive and immersive experience.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, combined with Android 15 and up to 8 GB DDR4 RAM, the Iconia V Series tablets deliver a smooth and responsive experience, ideal for accomplishing tasks and casual entertainment.

Encased in a mist green, aluminum alloy chassis, the Iconia V tablets are incredibly lightweight and thin, making them easy to carry around. The Acer Iconia V12 measures a mere 7.9 mm thin and weighs 595 g, while the Acer Iconia V11 is just 500 g. Each model includes an elegant magnetic folio case that doubles as a three-level kickstand for hands-free viewing, and an optional stylus pen for drawing or note-taking.

Equipped with dual speakers and a 5 MP front camera, video calls are smooth and crystal clear. The 8 MP Auto Focus rear camera allows for snapping high-resolution pictures and videos. With up to 256 GB of built-in storage, expandable up to 1 TB with a microSD card, these tablets offer ample storage for apps, photos, videos and documents. The 8,000 mAh battery delivers a battery life of up to 10 hours, with fast-charging through a USB Type-C port. With dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, the tablets ensure fast and seamless connections.

Optional 4G LTEconnectivity on the Iconia V11 Tablet ensures a reliable connection even when away from wireless networks.

Acer Connect X6E Plus 5G CPE: Versatile Network Options, with Touch-to-Connect Technology

The Acer Connect X6E Plus 5G CPE is designed for users who need reliable and flexible network connections, offering fast and secure internet, and hassle-free device pairing capabilities.

With Global 5G NR carrier aggregation, the Acer Connect X6E Plus 5G CPE allows always- connected, power-efficient performance. It is compatible with eSIM, Nano SIM, and vSIM network setups. NFC touch-to-connect technology simplifies the Wi-Fi connection with Android devices.

The Customer Premises Equipment can support dual WAN and 5G WAN connections and provides load balancing and failover with network prioritization. Wi-Fi 6E-compatible with 4 x 4 MU-MIMO support, this device can be connected with up to 128 clients for seamless connections at home or workspaces.

Acer Connect M4 5G Mobile Wi-Fi: Portable, Ultra-fast 5G for Everyone, Everywhere

The Acer Connect M4 5G Mobile Wi-Fi Mobile hotspot device offers lightning-fast internet connectivity from anywhere, and can connect with up to 16 devices simultaneously via Wi-Fi 6. It supports tri-SIM (Nano SIM, eSIM, and vSIM), allowing users to access data services in more than 135 countries without swapping physical SIM cards or configuring devices manually. With rugged durability, it is IP68-rated to protect against potential dust and water damage.

Featuring a large 8000 mAh battery capacity, it delivers up to 28 hours of uninterrupted high- speed internet connection for streaming, working, and extended usage, and includes USB-C connectivity. The mobile hotspot device also functions as a power bank and includes WPA3 encryption, firewalls, SIM lock and built-in VPN support to ensure data security for robust Wi-Fi authentication and cryptographic strength.

Acer Connect D5 Pro 5G Dongle: Plug-and-play 5G Connectivity

The Acer Connect D5 Pro Dongle brings exceptional speeds with uplink rates of up to 3.2 Gbps and low-latency connections with network prioritization and 4×4 MIMO support, establishing up to four data streams to increase data throughput and signal strength.

This lightweight and portable dongle weighs under 52 g and is compatible with PCs running either Windows, Chrome, Mac, and Linux OS. It supports hot-swappable Nano SIM, is eSIM and vSIM-compatible, and features robust security protocols such as WPA/WPA2 encryption, integrated firewalls, SIM lock and VPN to protect internet connections. The Acer Connect D5 Pro also includes a USB 3.0 Type-C port.

