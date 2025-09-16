Acer India Unveils the Connect M4 – The Ultimate 5G Mobile Hotspot for Global Connectivity

- Advertisement -

Acer, one of the world’s leading technology brands, today announced the launch of the Connect M4 5G Mobile Hotspot in India. Designed to deliver blazing-fast connectivity and unmatched portability, the device combines 5G speeds, Wi-Fi 6 dual-band support, and tri-SIM flexibility, making it a powerful solution for modern users who require reliable internet access on the go.

The Acer Connect M4 enables up to 16 devices to connect simultaneously, transforming any environment into a high-speed Wi-Fi zone. Its tri-SIM setup, compatible with Nano SIM, eSIM, and vSIM, ensures seamless access to networks across 135+ countries, making it an ideal companion for frequent travelers and digital nomads. Powered by SIMO SignalScan technology, the device automatically detects and switches to the strongest available network without the need for manual SIM changes.

Built to withstand demanding conditions, the Connect M4 comes with an IP68 rugged rating, making it resistant to dust and water. The compact and lightweight design, weighing under 300 grams, makes it easy to carry, while a 2.4-inch touchscreen display ensures intuitive controls and easy operation. With its sleek size (140 × 86 × 19 mm), the device fits seamlessly into travel bags, workstations, or even pockets—ensuring connectivity wherever it is needed.

Mr. GS Sondhi, Senior Director -Product Management Group at Acer India

Speaking about the launch, Mr. GS Sondhi, Senior Director -Product Management Group at Acer India said, “At Acer, our vision goes beyond devices—we aim to empower people with technology that seamlessly fits into every aspect of their lives. With the launch of the Acer Connect M4, we are extending that vision into the realm of mobile connectivity. The M4 is designed for today’s fast-moving world, where professionals, students, and travelers need reliable, secure, and high-speed internet wherever they are. Combining 5G performance, Wi-Fi 6, and tri-SIM flexibility with rugged portability, it exemplifies Acer’s commitment to delivering solutions that are not just powerful but also intuitive and versatile. This launch marks another important step in expanding Acer’s ecosystem of products, giving our customers the freedom to stay productive, entertained, and connected—anytime, anywhere in the world.”

The hotspot is powered by an 8,000 mAh battery, offering up to 28 hours of continuous usage, and doubles as a power bank to charge other devices through its USB-C fast charging port. Internally, the Connect M4 runs on a MediaTek octa-core processor, paired with 3 GB of RAM and 8 GB of onboard storage, ensuring reliable performance and smooth functionality. Security remains at the heart of the design, with WPA3 encryption, firewall protection, SIM lock features, built-in VPN support, and automatic updates for enhanced privacy.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The Acer Connect M4 is available for Rs. 19,999 and is available on Amazon and the Acer online store.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

