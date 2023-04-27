Acer India Unveils premium thin and light laptop – The Swift Go with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ H Series processor and OLED Display

- Advertisement - -

Acer launched Swift Go premium thin and light laptop featuring a brand-new design houses the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ CPU with the brilliance of up to 2.8K OLED. All in an eye-catching, premium thin-and-light package. Discover the superior performance of 13th Gen Intel® Core™ H-Series Processors—at up to 45W and 14 cores—and synergized with Intel® Evo™ and Unison™ to deliver powerful performance to master a multitude of tasks. The easy-to-carry Swift Go comfortably fits in a bag thanks to its 14.9 mm thin and 1.25 kg light aluminium body.

With the brilliance of up to 2.8K OLED display, this laptop gives remarkably deep blacks and ultra-crisp image quality. The surface of the OceanGlass™ Touchpad found on Acer Swift Go gives users a sleek, glass-like tactile feeling as their fingers scroll across the touchpad. It is also made from an environmentally friendly blended polymer of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and 100% ocean-bound plastic waste collected within 30 miles (50 kilometers) of a coastal area or waterway.

Swift Go in 14” 16:10 OLED offering vivid colour accuracy, remarkably deep blacks, and ultra-crisp image quality. Equipped with TÜV Rheinland’s the Eyesafe® Display Standard the Swift Go’s display has been professionally calibrated and certified to balance blue light limitations while preserving higher colour quality – keeping potential eyestrain to a minimum for more comfortable, extended viewing. The laptop boasts an impressive 16 GB LPDDR5 memory, offering users superior performance and stunning graphics. Plus, with a quick 30-minute charge, the new Swift Go can provide up to 4 hours of uninterrupted battery life.

To improve thermal efficiency the Swift Go comes with thoughtfully designed lifting hinge to increase airflow beneath the laptop, and this is combined with the TwinAir cooling system which improves thermal performance by up to 80%. The stunning aluminum chassis, with its diamond-cut edges on the top cover and rear hinge, provides the laptop with a sleek, modern, and refined appearance, perfectly suited for users seeking a powerful yet lightweight laptop. Additionally, this newly launched laptop features 1440p QHD camera—which uses Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) technology for high-quality imagery in low-light conditions along with Acer PurifiedVoice™ with AI Noise Reduction.

Boasting 2 USB Type C (Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4) ports, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E, and a MicroSD slot, the Swift Go has all the essential connections to keep the productivity powered on.

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India

On the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “We are extremely excited to unveil the Acer Swift Go on the latest Intel platform and OLED display. With its 13th Gen Intel® Core™ CPU, Intel ® Evo™ verified features, and impressive OLED display, this ultra-portable laptop delivers exceptional performance and a superior computing experience. Additionally, the Intel ® Unison™ multi-device experience provides added convenience and versatility for our customers. Our commitment to providing innovative technology and a seamless user experience is reflected in the design and functionality of the Swift Go.”

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The Swift Go starts at Rs 79990 and it is available in all Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Croma, Vijay Sales and Amazon.

