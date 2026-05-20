Acer India Unveils New Aspire 5 AI Laptop Powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors, Delivering Performance, Portability, and Intelligence

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Acer, one of the world’s leading technology brands, announced the launch of its latest Aspire 5 AI laptop in India. Designed to meet the needs of modern users, the new Aspire 5 strikes a balance between performance, portability, and everyday usability. Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, the device is built to support a wide range of use cases from productivity and multitasking to entertainment and light gaming.

At the heart of the Aspire 5 are Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 H-series processors, engineered to deliver fast, efficient, and responsive performance. Combined with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage, the laptop ensures smooth multitasking, faster data access, and reduced load times. This configuration allows users to seamlessly handle demanding applications, large files, and everyday computing tasks without compromising on speed or efficiency.

The Aspire 5 features a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering improved screen space for productivity and content consumption. With sharp screen resolution 1920 x 1200, accurate colors, and wide viewing angles, the display enhances both work and entertainment experiences. Acer’s ComfyView technology further improves usability by minimizing glare, making it comfortable for extended usage.

Designed with mobility in mind, the laptop combines a slim 17.5 mm profile with a lightweight 1.2 kg build, making it easy to carry and use on the go. The 180-degree hinge adds flexibility, allowing the device to lay flat for collaboration and versatile usage scenarios. In addition, the Aspire 5 comes equipped with a backlit keyboard and a precision multi-gesture touchpad, ensuring ease of use and productivity even in low-light or dynamic work environments.

Connectivity and convenience are key highlights of the device. The Aspire 5 includes full-function USB Type-C ports that support charging, data transfer, and display output, along with 65W Type-C charging for a simplified power experience. It also offers multiple USB ports, HDMI connectivity, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack for broad compatibility with peripherals. With support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 or above, users can expect faster, more stable wireless connectivity for streaming, video conferencing, and connected devices.

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said,”At Acer, our focus has always been on delivering technology that is both powerful and relevant to the evolving needs of our users. The Aspire 5 reflects this approach by combining performance, portability, and thoughtful design into a single device. With the integration of Intel Core Ultra processors, high-speed memory, and advanced storage, the laptop is built to handle demanding workloads with ease. At the same time, its lightweight form factor, versatile connectivity, and enhanced privacy features make it well-suited for today’s hybrid lifestyles. We believe the Aspire 5 will resonate strongly with consumers looking for a dependable and future-ready computing solution that adapts seamlessly to work, learning, and entertainment needs.”

The Aspire 5 also prioritizes user experience and security with features such as a Full HD webcam supported by a physical camera shutter, ensuring privacy during virtual interactions. Dual stereo speakers provide clear audio output for calls and media, while Windows 11 Home delivers a modern interface with enhanced productivity and security features. Backed by a 54Wh battery and 65W charging support, the device is designed to offer reliable performance throughout the day.

The Aspire 5 continues Acer’s legacy of delivering dependable and versatile laptops for a wide range of users. With its refined design, balanced performance, and practical feature set, it is well-positioned to meet the needs of India’s growing digital-first audience.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The Aspire 5 starts at Rs. 79,999, and will be available at Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Amazon, Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

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