Acer India to Host Asia Pacific Predator League 2026, Showcasing the Region’s Top Esports Talent

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Acer is set to host the seventh edition of the Asia Pacific Predator League, which will take center stage in India in 2026. With elite teams from over 15 countries gearing up to compete in Dota 2 and VALORANT, fans can expect fierce competition in one of the region’s most anticipated esports tournaments as teams battle it out for the total prize pool of USD 400,000.

This event marks a pivotal moment in India’s rise as an esports gaming hub. Since its debut in 2018, Predator League has expanded from eight to over fifteen countries, serving as a launchpad for many emerging talents in the region and awarding more than USD 2.15 million in prize money to date.

Mr. Andrew Hou, President of Acer Pan Asia Pacific

“Gaming is more than entertainment — it’s a movement that connects communities and cultures, while fueling creativity and friendly competition,” said Mr. Andrew Hou, President of Acer Pan Asia Pacific. “Last year, we introduced our electrifying theme song, ‘It Lies Within,’ alongside the launch of a new animated series featuring our fearless Predator heroes, Yuffy and Nero.”

Hou added, “We are excited to follow the journey of the esports teams that have earned their spot through the qualifying rounds, this time showcasing their skills at the major stage in India. The Asia Pacific Predator League has been a cornerstone of Acer’s commitment to the gaming community, and each edition continues to raise the bar in both competition and camaraderie.”

Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India

“India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world,” said Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director of Acer India. “Hosting the Asia Pacific Predator League 2026 is a great opportunity to elevate the esports movement and inspire a new generation of gamers across the country.”

Regional qualifiers will commence soon across the Asia Pacific and will culminate in the Grand Finals in January 2026. India qualifiers are scheduled from 1st September to 9th September, with the country finale to be held on October 11th for a chance to represent India in the Asia Pacific Grand Finals in January 2026

Teaser Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_V-1WI2NBA

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 130