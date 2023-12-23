Acer India Teams Up with Football Icon Sunil Chhetri for Score with Sunil Gaming Contest

- Advertisement - -

Acer India introduces an exciting gaming competition in collaboration with football legend Sunil Chhetri, titled “Score with Sunil.” This engaging campaign invites gamers to dive into the world of football through a unique gaming experience available on the Google Play Store starting December 24, 2023. Participants can download the “Score with Sunil” game and exhibit their skills in penalty shootouts, competing to score as many goals as possible within a set time frame.

Gamers can download and install the game or play as Sunil Chhetri in any football game featuring Bangalore FC or Team India. Participants are encouraged to record their gameplay and share it on their Instagram stories, tagging Acer India and using the hashtags #AcerScoreWithSunil and #AcerIndiaContest.

Top performers in the competition will receive exciting prizes. The player in the 1st place on the exclusive game’s leaderboard will get an Acer gaming laptop, while the 2nd place will receive Acer Accessories. Those who ranked from 3rd to 10th will be rewarded with Acer Merchandise. In addition, Acer India and Sunil Chhetri will choose the top goals, and the winners will be presented with an Acer Laptop.

Mr. Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer India

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer India said, “We are excited about the collaboration with India Football Captain Sunil Chhetri for the ‘Score with Sunil” contest. This initiative offers a fun gaming experience for football enthusiasts and reflects our dedication to connecting with our audience through innovative methods. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the gaming community’s enthusiasm and skills showcased in this thrilling contest.”

“Score with Sunil” Contest and “Goal Master Challenge” have specific rules and conditions for participants. To be eligible, participants must be 18 years or above and residents of the Indian Subcontinent. Only one registration per user is allowed, using the first mobile number. Social media shares should be free of profanity, and fair play is crucial. Any use of scripts or hacks will result in disqualification. Also, Non-compliance may lead to disqualification by Acer India. To enter, players need to download the Acer Score with Sunil Game, register, and accumulate goals on the leaderboard for a chance to win exciting prizes, including Acer Gaming Laptops, Accessories, and Merchandise.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer India

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.