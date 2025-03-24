Acer India Strengthens Workplace Inclusivity with ‘Matrika’ Menstrual Leave

- Advertisement -

Acer India has introduced ‘Matrika,’ a menstrual leave policy to foster a more inclusive and supportive workplace. Inspired by the Sanskrit word ‘Matrika,’ which signifies the divine feminine, the initiative underscores Acer India’s commitment to empowering women employees with policies that recognize and respect their well-being.

Under this policy, female employees will be entitled to one additional day of paid leave each month, allowing them to prioritize their menstrual health without impacting their regular leave entitlements. This move aligns with Acer India’s broader vision of creating a workplace that champions gender inclusivity, health, and holistic employee support.

Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India

“A workplace that truly supports its people goes beyond policies—it fosters understanding, respect, and real change. With the “Matrika” menstrual leave policy, we are taking a step toward normalizing conversations around women’s health and well-being. Inclusivity is not just about representation; it is about recognizing and addressing the everyday realities of our employees. Through this initiative, we aim to create an environment where women feel valued, supported, and empowered to bring their best selves to work every day,” said Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India.

Mr. Bhasker Bhandary, Senior Director – Human Resources, Acer India

Mr. Bhasker Bhandary, Senior Director – Human Resources, Acer India added, “At Acer India, we believe that true inclusivity goes beyond policies, it is about fostering a culture of empathy and support. With the ‘Matrika’ menstrual leave policy, we are taking a meaningful step toward acknowledging the health needs of our women employees while reinforcing workplace equity. By embracing progressive policies like these, we aim to create an environment where every individual feels valued, empowered, and respected.”

As more organizations recognize the importance of menstrual leave, ‘Matrika’ sets Acer India apart as a forward-thinking employer that prioritizes gender equality and employee-centric initiatives. With this policy, Acer India continues to evolve as a workplace that integrates inclusivity into its core values, ensuring every employee feels valued and supported.

