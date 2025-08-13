Acer India Strengthens Make in India Commitment with New Laptop Manufacturing Facility in Puducherry

- Advertisement -

Acer, one of India’s leading technology brands, has partnered with Plumage Solutions to expand domestic manufacturing of IT hardware at a new, state-of-the-art facility in Puducherry. Established under the aegis of the Government of India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for IT Hardware, the collaboration marks a significant milestone in Acer’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission.

With the launch of this new facility, Acer aims to scale its operations in India, building on its ongoing partnership with Plumage, which includes the production of computer monitors, All-in-One (AIO) desktops, servers, workstations, and power adapters.

This strategic investment forms part of Acer India’s broader localization roadmap, aimed at increasing domestic production, reducing import dependence, and addressing the rising demand from both urban and emerging markets. The Puducherry facility will enhance supply chain efficiency, shorten delivery timelines, and enable Acer to deliver cutting-edge innovations at competitive price points.

The facility was officially inaugurated in the presence of Shri Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY); Shri A. Vikranth Raja, IAS Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Puducherry; Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India; Mr. Sudhir Goel,Chief Business Officer, Acer India and Mr. Mukesh Gupta, Managing Director, Plumage Group and Ms. Shalini Pandey, Director, Plumage Group.

Spread across a sizeable area, the Puducherry facility boasts an annual production capacity of 300,000 laptop units and is expected to create high-skill job opportunities, giving a substantial boost to the local economy while reinforcing India’s ambition to become a global hub for electronics manufacturing.

The Plumage Group has a planned investment of INR 50 crore over the next 3–4 years to support Acer’s manufacturing capacity and capability in India.

Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India

Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India said, “India is not just a key market for Acer, it’s a strategic pillar for our future growth. With this new manufacturing facility in Puducherry, we are proud to take another step toward supporting the Government of India’s vision of self-reliance in electronics. The collaboration with Plumage allows us to bring global processes, cutting-edge technology, and high-quality standards to domestic manufacturing, creating a robust and agile supply chain that serves the Indian market more efficiently.”

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “With a production capacity of 300,000 laptops, this facility not only enhances our manufacturing capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to local value addition and self-reliance. As demand for Acer devices continues to grow, this facility will play a crucial role in ensuring faster go-to-market, maintaining quality excellence, and supporting India’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub. This is yet another step towards building products in India, for India, and for the world.”

Mr. Mukesh Gupta, Managing Director, Plumage Group

Mr. Mukesh Gupta, Managing Director, Plumage Group added, “We are delighted to partner with Acer in this new phase of India’s manufacturing journey. This partnership is more than a commercial arrangement — it’s a shared commitment to building a sustainable and globally competitive manufacturing ecosystem. By combining Acer’s product expertise with our engineering & manufacturing capabilities, we aim to set new benchmarks for quality, efficiency, and innovation in the industry.”

Over the last 25 years, Acer has established itself as one of India’s most trusted PC brands, delivering innovative solutions across consumer, gaming, and enterprise segments. This expansion underscores Acer’s long-term vision for India—not just as a key market, but as a strategic base for innovation, operations, and product development.

The facility’s output will cater to both domestic and, over time, global demand, contributing to India’s growing electronics exports. Acer also sees this development as a springboard to deepen its engagement with educational institutions, government programs, and enterprise customers through locally designed and manufactured products. By localizing production and aligning closely with national priorities, Acer aims to help transform India from an import-heavy IT hardware market into a self-sustaining, export-oriented, and globally competitive manufacturing hub.

