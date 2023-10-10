Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Acer India Signs Sunil Chhetri as Brand Ambassador for The Festive Season

Acer India has introduced Sunil Chhetri, the renowned Indian football icon and captain of the Indian National Football Team and Bengaluru FC, as its brand ambassador. This partnership reflects Acer’s commitment to infusing youthful energy into the brand and inspiring individuals.

Sunil Chhetri’s exceptional leadership and dedication to football align with Acer’s core values of perseverance and dependability. He will represent Acer’s products in upcoming media campaigns. This collaboration underscores Acer’s dedication to promoting awareness of India’s digital transformation, marked by innovation and trustworthiness.

Sunil Chhetri, captain of the Indian football team and Bengaluru FC
Sunil Chhetri, captain of the Indian football team and Bengaluru FC

Sunil Chhetri, captain of the Indian football team and Bengaluru FC said, “I am happy to be associated with Acer, a brand that’s pushing boundaries with innovation and technology. They’re all about inspiring young India, and it’s an effort that resonates with me.”

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, echoed Chhetri's sentiments
Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, echoed Chhetri’s sentiments

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, echoed Chhetri’s sentiments said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sunil Chhetri, a true sports icon and humanitarian whose remarkable achievements both on and off the field have left an indelible mark. Sunil Chhetri’s commitment to empowering youth and exceptional contributions align seamlessly with Acer India’s mission of using technology to empower individuals.”

Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer India
Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer India

Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer India said, “Sunil Chhetri is not just a football icon; he symbolizes determination and leadership, qualities that perfectly align with Acer’s principles. We take great pride in having him as our brand ambassador, and we believe that his influence will help us connect with India’s youth, showcasing the reliability and innovation that Acer embodies. Together, we eagerly anticipate inspiring and nurturing the aspirations of India’s younger generation.” The partnership features a range of exciting initiatives, campaigns, and engagements. Acer is committed to using this collaboration to connect with young people, foster a culture of innovation, and encourage them to embrace technology as a tool for achieving their dreams.

