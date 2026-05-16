Acer India Secures No. 2 Position in Q1 2026 IDC Rankings with 21.30% Market Share

- Advertisement -





In a remarkable achievement for India’s PC industry, Acer India has officially secured the No. 2 position in overall PC shipments in India for Q1 2026, as per the latest IDC report, capturing an impressive 21.30% market share.

This milestone reflects Acer India’s strong market presence, growing customer trust, and consistent efforts towards delivering innovative technology solutions across the country. The achievement highlights the company’s exceptional growth trajectory in the highly competitive PC market.

Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani, Chief Sales Officer, Acer India

Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani, Chief Sales Officer, Acer India said, “This achievement reflects the passion, dedication, and relentless efforts of our entire sales team and business partners across India. Securing the No. 2 position in the IDC rankings is a proud milestone for Acer India and motivates us to continue driving innovation, customer trust, and stronger market growth in the coming quarters.”

The success has been driven by the relentless dedication of Acer India’s sales force, channel ecosystem, and business partners, who have played a crucial role in expanding the brand’s reach and strengthening relationships with customers nationwide. From strategic execution and aggressive market expansion to closing key business opportunities, the team’s efforts have contributed significantly to this accomplishment.

Industry experts believe this recognition by IDC further reinforces Acer India’s commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and delivering high-performance computing solutions for consumers, enterprises, education, and gaming segments.

With this strong momentum, Acer India is expected to continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the Indian ICT and PC industry.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 79