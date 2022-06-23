Acer India Promotes Recycling and Non-Littering Through ‘Acer Vero Ploggathon‘

- Advertisement -

As part of Acer’s global initiative ‘Earthion’, Acer India partnered with celebrity plogman Mr. Ripu Daman Bevli to host “Acer Vero Ploggathon”. In this unique the participants came together to pick up litter and plastic while doing their morning jog and walk along with some fun activities. This ploggathon covered key locations like Brigade Road, Church Street, MG Road and Commissariat Road in Bangalore.

Ripu Daman Bevli who has been referred to as the Plogman of India for his contributions to the littering crisis in India and for introducing the concept of plogging to our country. This initiative was led by the leadership team of Acer India and employees along with their family members of Acer, college students and the wider public. During the ploggathon hundreds of kilograms of trash was collected and will be recycled responsibly in partnership with NGO.

Mr.Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer India

During the ploggathon, Mr. Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer India, said, “We are happy to come together early morning and be part of this initiative at Acer. We are glad that we could do this with none other than the Plogman of India himself- Ripu Daman. We are an environment conscious brand that has been working towards sustainability under the Earthion Initiative. Under this initiative we have launched our Vero laptop which is made of upto 30% recycled plastic and saves upto 21% carbon emission so we can help organisation and governments achieve sustainability goals. We look forward to taking this initiative ahead with more contributions towards our society and making the Earth a better place to live for our future generations.”

Mr. Ripu Daman Bevli, Plogging Ambassador of India

Mr. Ripu Daman Bevli, Plogging Ambassador of India, said, “It was amazing to see more than 300 people from Acer, their families and college students join this morning. Such mornings give me hope that we are on the right path. Apart from every Indian, we need corporates like Acer India to join in the efforts to achieve our joint goal of a Litter Free India.”

Earthion launched in 2020 is Acer’s initiative to engineer a better tomorrow. It aims to tackle the current generation’s environmental challenges through innovative and integrated solutions. Acer has initiated six missions to guide the work and continue seeking innovative solutions out of which one is the Vero series of laptops and peripherals, it is Acer’s commitment to making the tech industry better for the environment.

Some of the achievements and recognitions of this initiative are:

Reach 60% renewable energy by 2025 and 100% renewable energy (RE100) by 2035

30% PCR plastic content in core products by 2025

80% of critical suppliers committed to RE100 by 2025

80% carbon reduction by 2050 (Compared with the baseline year of 2009)

Acer products are expected to consume 45% less energy by 2025 (Compared with the baseline year of 2016)

100% of notebook packaging is made from sustainable materials

Reddot winner 2021 for packaging designing

Good design award in 2021

Through the Earthion initiative, Acer intends to create and spread awareness against climate change, biodiversity and nature loss, and pollution, a triple crisis that threatens human health, prosperity, equality, and peace. Earthion is a platform that unites green initiatives and creates a greener future.

