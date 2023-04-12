Acer India Launches Predator Helios 16 with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor and GeForce RTX 4080 GPU

- Advertisement - -

Acer, one of the top gaming PC brand in India, has introduced the Acer Predator Helios 16 professional gaming laptop equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Series GPU. These processors provide the Helios 16 with superior CPU performance for graphics and AI acceleration with 24 cores, made up of up to eight performance-cores (P-core) and 16 efficient-cores. This powerhouse processor can go upto 5.40 GHz speed for top of the line gaming performance.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM provides exceptional performance and enable users to game at previously impossible detail levels and speeds, and to power through creative workloads in a fraction of the time, all in thin and light form factors. Advanced features like ray tracing and DLSS are also supported by the RTX 4080, which enhance the graphics’ quality and realism. The laptop’s advanced cooling system, which includes 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans, vector heat pipes, and liquid metal thermal grease, ensures seamless performance even during extended gaming sessions, without encountering any heat-related issues.

The 16.0″ display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology provides a stunning visual experience, with a WQXGA resolution of 2560 x 1600 and high brightness (500 nits), resulting in vivid colours and detailed visuals. The Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD technology keeps the display crystal clear even in brightly lit environments, while the impressive 240 Hz refresh rate guarantees ultra-smooth and fluid visuals that enhance the gaming experience.

Gamers can easily access the upgraded PredatorSense utility app and switch between different operation modes with the redesigned RGB keyboard, making the Helios 16 a gamer’s dream. It also has a customisable thermal deco, FHD camera, DTS:X Ultra sound ecosystem, Mini LED per-key backlit keyboard, and the latest Killer DoubleShot Pro, Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX 1675i, and Ethernet E2600. The Helios 16 is the ultimate gaming powerhouse, and it is a complete package for gamers who demand the best.

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, said, “We are thrilled to launch the Predator Helios 16, our most advanced gaming laptop to date. With its cutting-edge technology, top-tier performance, and sleek design, we are confident that the Predator Helios 16 will take gaming to new heights and provide users with an exceptional gaming experience. It is the ultimate powerhouse that gamers or content creators should aspire to have.”

Trust the Eyes: The Acer Predator Helios 16 boasts a 16-inch display with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a resolution of WQXGA. With a refresh rate of up to 240Hz and a maximum brightness of 500 nits, users are guaranteed an exceptional visual experience whether gaming or watching movies, thanks to NVIDIA Advanced Optimus features that provide high contrast ratio and brightness levels.

Beyond Performance: The Acer Predator Helios 16 series is built to provide exceptional performance, powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and a new performance hybrid architecture. It is encased in a vibrant neon-hued shell and features faster P-cores and more E-cores, supporting DDR4/DDR5 and PCIe 4.0/5.0. This enables seamless multitasking and allows for configuration flexibility. Gamers can enjoy an unparalleled gaming experience with the option to add up to a GeForce RTX 4080 with 175W MGP, up to 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 memory, and high-speed PCIe storage. It is powered by the efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, which offers lightning-fast ray tracing, AI-accelerated performance with DLSS 3, and innovative tools for creators. Prepare to experience gaming and creative projects like never before.

Cooling Perfected: The Helios 16 series is equipped with advanced cooling technology, including custom-designed 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans, vector heat pipes, and liquid metal thermal grease that works together to provide optimal cooling performance for its powerful 13th Gen Intel CPU.

Keyed For Total Control: Customise the per-key RGB backlit keyboard of the Helios 16 laptop using the brighter, more efficient Mini LED backlights, which provide more uniform colour and less halo than their non-Mini LED equivalents. Use the PredatorSense software to further tailor the RGB lighting to your liking.

Personalise With PredatorSense: By using the brand-new PredatorSense, users can mix and match colours to their liking. They can adjust the RGB via Pulsar Lighting for a specific theme, manage overclocking, max out fan speeds, and choose from four modes: Quiet, Balanced, Performance, and Turbo, or Balanced and ECO when running on battery power alone.

Fully Connected: With the Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, the users have all the tools they need to clear out the online competition. Plug all the peripherals into the full range of USB 3.2 Gen2, including two incredibly fast Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and HDMI 2.1. There’s even a Micro SD Card Reader if so needed!

Pricing and Availability: The Predator Helios 16 is available on store.acer.com and Acer Exclusive Stores.

