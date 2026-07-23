Acer India Launches Inaugural Acer Run – 5K Marathon

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Acer, one of the leading global technology brand, announced the inaugural edition of the Acer Run, a professionally organized 5K marathon event that will take place on Sunday, 2 August 2026, with flag-off from Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Organized as part of Acer Day 2026, the event commemorates 50 years of Acer globally and 27 years of Acer in India, celebrating the brand’s enduring legacy of innovation while championing health, inclusion and active living.

Inspired by this year’s Acer Day theme, “Shift the Game,” the Acer Run extends the philosophy beyond technology, encouraging people to embrace healthier lifestyles and push their personal boundaries. Designed for both seasoned runners and first-time participants, the event welcomes professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, corporate teams, students, families and para-athletes, creating a platform where performance, participation and inclusivity come together.

Beyond the race, the Acer Run has been designed as a complete fitness festival. Participants can enjoy professionally curated sessions, alongside a range of expert-led fitness challenges, recovery and wellness activities that celebrate movement and healthy living. Runners and visitors alike will have the opportunity to compete in these exciting challenges and stand a chance to win attractive prizes.

The marathon follows a professionally managed route through some of Bengaluru’s iconic landmarks. With dedicated race management, timing, safety measures and race-day experiences, the Acer Run aims to establish itself as a premier annual fitness event in the city.

Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India said, “As Acer celebrates 50 years globally and 27 years in India, the Acer Run is our way of celebrating this milestone beyond technology. Acer Day has always been about bringing people together to create meaningful experiences to celebrate our founding day, and this initiative embodies that spirit. Whether you are an experienced runner chasing a personal best or someone taking your first steps towards a healthier lifestyle, the Acer Run is an invitation to Shift the Game and Break The Limits. We look forward to welcoming participants from across Bengaluru and beyond to celebrate fitness, determination and the spirit of togetherness.”

The Acer Run offers a total prize pool of ₹3.9 lakh, with awards for 1st to 5th place finishers across both Open and Para Athlete categories.

All registered participants will receive an official race kit, finisher medal, digital participation certificate and commemorative memorabilia, making the inaugural Acer Run a memorable celebration of Acer’s milestone year.

For more details and registration please visit https://acerrun.in/

Event Details

Event Name – Acer 5K Community Run

– Acer 5K Community Run Date – 2 nd August 2026

– 2 August 2026 Venue – Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

– Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru Reporting Time – 5:00 AM

All registered participants will receive race kits, finisher medals, digital certificates, and commemorative memorabilia.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

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