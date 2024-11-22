Acer India Inaugurates ‘Care For Life’ Dialysis Centre in Bengaluru as Part of CSR Commitment

- Advertisement -

Acer India, as part of the expansive CSR program has announced the opening of ‘Care For Life’ dialysis center. This new facility, designed to provide high-quality dialysis care at nominal cost, is part of Acer’s ongoing commitment to community healthcare through its CSR initiatives. The center will play a crucial role in addressing the growing need for kidney care. The dialysis center was inaugurated by Mr. Andrew Hou, President of Pan-Asia Pacific, Acer Inc, and Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer India. The center reflects Acer’s larger vision of empowering communities and ensuring access to essential healthcare services.

Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India

Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director of Acer India added, “This initiative is a testament to our unwavering commitment to bettering lives and communities. Through projects like the Care For Life dialysis center, Visionova, Tree Plant drives, and Heal-On-Wheels, Acer strives to bridge gaps in healthcare and create a lasting impact on environment and society.”

Acer’s CSR initiatives have also seen the creation of Visionova, an innovative solution for children suffering from Cortical Visual Impairment (CVI). This pioneering product integrates software and hardware to offer groundbreaking treatment options, changing lives through advanced technology. In addition to these efforts, Acer has spearheaded the “Heal-On-Wheels” project, a mobile healthcare initiative designed to provide free medical care to tribal communities in remote areas. Over 25,000 individuals benefit from this service, which brings doctors, nurses, and essential medicines directly to their doorsteps, ensuring regular, accessible treatment. Acer India also extensively support afforestation projects and tree planting initiatives where the trees planted gives back to the rural community through its produce.

With this new dialysis center, Acer continues to demonstrate its dedication to using its resources to support and uplift communities, helping to foster a healthier and more inclusive society.

