Acer hits double century launching its 200th store in DLF Mall of India, Noida

Acer, one of the world’s leading technology brands, achieved a significant milestone with the grand opening of its 200th store in the bustling DLF Mall of India, Noida. This new store provides an immersive environment where customers can fully experience Acer’s cutting-edge range of products. From sleek laptops to powerful desktops, and monitors to immersive gaming devices and a plethora of accessories, the store showcases Acer’s extensive product lineup. Adding to the excitement, the inauguration ceremony was graced by the Indian Actress, Mouni Roy, marking this momentous occasion in style. Mouni also launched two Ai laptops – Swift Go and Predator Helios 16 series during the event.

The opening of the 200th store at DLF Mall of India, Noida, marks a significant moment for the brand. The store promises customers an engaging and dynamic shopping experience, aligning perfectly with Acer’s vision of creating inspiring retail environments. This milestone underscores its unwavering dedication to making innovative technology accessible to customers across India, reaffirming its commitment to excellence in products and services.

By expanding its presence to diverse locations, Acer aims to democratize technology and empower individuals from all walks of life. This strategic move reflects Acer’s ambition to expand access to cutting-edge technology, thereby promoting digital inclusion and socio-economic progress.

Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani, Chief Sales Officer, Acer India

At the launch event, Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani, Chief Sales Officer, Acer India said, “We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone with the opening of our 200th store in DLF Mall of India, Noida. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Acer team and the unwavering support of our customers and partners. As we continue to expand our retail presence, we remain committed to delivering innovative products, exceptional services, and memorable experiences that enrich the lives of our customers.”

With this launch, Acer is one step closer to its ambitious plans to open 300+ exclusive stores by the beginning of 2025. The future stores will be strategically located to ensure easy access for customers across different cities in India.

