Acer Global Press Conference 2022 – Here ‘s what is Next At Acer

Acer unveils a complete new range of laptops – Gaming, Chromebook, Eco-friendly & more

Acer introduced a suite of powerful new laptops across its popular Swift and Spin notebook ranges, all featuring 12th Gen Intel Core processors and Windows 11. The Swift 3 OLED combines a beautiful display with powerful performance for professionals on-the-go, while the Spin 5 and Spin 3 are designed for professionals who need a portable laptop with multi-mode functionality.

The new Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop (SF314-71) is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors with Intel Iris® Xe graphics, PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, offering professionals, freelancers and students’ powerful performance for creation-focused work and gaming. The laptop has also been Intel Evo verified as meeting key experience targets such as instant wake from sleep and offering 10 hours [of real-world battery life. In a pinch, a 30-minute charge yields over 4 hours of battery life.

Light, modern and thin, The Swift 3 OLED features a 14-inch 16:10 WQXGA+ (2.8k) OLED display with a 92% screen-to-body ratio, which is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500-certified. The display provides true-to-life images supporting 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop has a 17.9 mm-thin aluminium metal chassis, weighs just 1.4 kg, and features an Ocean Glass touchpad made from ocean-bound plastic waste that provides users with a sleek glass-like tactile feeling when scrolling.

The Swift 3 OLED features Intel Wi-Fi 6E for blazing-fast connectivity. Its FHD MIPI webcam leverages Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology to provide high-quality video feedback even when in low-light conditions, while technology like Acer Purified Voice with AI Noise Reduction ensures that a user’s voice comes through loud and clear. Its backlit keyboard features an air inlet design that expels 8-10% more heat than a standard keyboard.

The Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N) is a light (1.3 kg), ultra slim (16.9 mm) convertible notebook with a 14-inch 16:10 WQXGA (2560 x 1600) touch display with low-blue light TÜV certification and an 88% screen-to-body ratio. The Spin 5’s innovative 360-degree hinge design with custom-designed bearings allows for smooth transitions between various usage modes: laptop, stand, tent or tablet mode, making it ready for any task. The Spin 5 is designed for those who need a sleek and convertible device with power for creative projects.

The Acer Spin 5 is an Intel Evo verified laptop, and features up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics to accelerate editing needs. It comes with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory and 1 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i means faster connectivity to networks and two Type-C USB ports with Thunderbolt 4 ensure fast data transfer and power delivery.

The Spin 5’s TwinAir cooling system is designed with Acer’s Vortex Flow architecture, increasing performance by up to 75%. Dual D6 copper heat pipes help maintain optimal temperature for the best performance experience. The rechargeable Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 2.0 technology delivers engineered precision with 4,096 pressure levels for enhanced accuracy and control. The Spin 5 also features Acer PurifedVoice with AI-enhanced Noise Reduction and DTS Audio to ensure high quality audio on video calls.

The slim, convertible 14-inch Spin 3 (SP314-55/N) is a 2-in-1 FHD touchscreen laptop that comes with a dockable Acer Active Stylus for drawing and writing on the go. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and PCIe SSDs, and can be charged for 4 hours’ use in 30 minutes, offering solid performance and productivity for professionals on the move. The Acer Spin 3 has narrow bezels that offer an 86% screen-to-body ratio, and rotates 360-degrees making switching between reading, taking notes or sharing work effortless. The laptop offers speedy connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and dual USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports to ensure fast data transfer and power delivery. The Spin 3 features an HD camera with Acer’s TNR technology and comes with Acer PurifedVoice and AI-enhanced Noise Reduction.

Acer announced an array of new eco-minded Vero devices, honoring its commitment to support a more sustainable future by offering consumers, businesses and institutions more options to reduce their ecological footprint. The new Vero laptops and AIO desktop, monitors, projector and peripherals use a percentage of PCR (Post- Consumer Recycled) plastic, OBP (Ocean-bound Plastic) and recyclable packaging. The PCs are easy to disassemble, simplifying the process of repairs or upgrades and extending their lifespan.

The brand announced two additions to its Spatial Labs line-up of products: the Acer Spatial Labs View for personal entertainment and Acer Spatial Labs View Pro for commercial audiences. Both are standalone 15.6-inch 4K displays that can be connected to another PC, providing users with portable access to the Spatial Labs suite of experiences. Not just intended for highly-skilled creators, however, this generation of devices brings glasses-free stereoscopic 3D technology to gamers and home-entertainment enthusiasts, too. Gamers and creators alike will appreciate the series’ lightweight design (less than 1.5 kg / 3.3 lbs), making it easy to put in a bag and take to a LAN party or product pitch session. Creators in particular can depend on 100% coverage of the Adobe RGB color gamut, but gamers will also appreciate the devices’ 400 nits of brightness.

Acer refreshed range of TravelMate business laptops for SMB (Small- and Medium- Sized Businesses) and hybrid workers, offering them a wider choice of mobility and performance. Each of the durable Acer TravelMate P4, TravelMate Spin P4 and TravelMate P2 laptops offer workers at the office, home or on the move a highly refined experience with larger touchpads and quieter key presses with a comfortable 1.55 mm travel distance.

These durable laptops are designed to deliver powerful performance throughout the work day, enhanced security, advanced connectivity and military-grade durability. They are engineered to handle real life situations such as being bumped through an airport security checkpoint or accidentally dropped, and meet MIL-STD 810H specifications, meaning they can withstand drops, humidity and water spills.

The Acer TravelMate P2, TravelMate P4, and TravelMate Spin P4 laptops provide business-grade security and productivity. These Microsoft Secured-core PCs deliver advanced security down to the firmware level. A SecureBio fingerprint reader and IR camera with a privacy shutter support Windows Hello for secure logins. All models offer advanced connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 to ensure a smoother wireless experience, and optional LTE support so business travellers can enjoy immediate connectivity to local networks.

Acer TravelMate P4 and TravelMate Spin P4- The 14- and 16-inch TravelMate P4 and the 14-inch TravelMate Spin P4 laptops are available with either 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro or AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processors. The WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS narrow-bezel display delivers an up to 86% , screen-to-body ratio and the 16:10 aspect ratio maximizes the use of the screen space further. All TravelMate P4 and TravelMate P4 Spin models deliver high quality video conference performance with AI-powered noise reduction microphones, four upward speakers, and built-in DTS Audio for higher quality, distortion-free audio. These eco-friendly laptops use up to 37.7% [ 2 ] PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic and 100% recycled packaging materials.

The brand announced new models in its professional line of ConceptD creator PCs. The ConceptD 5 laptop, ConceptD 500 mini workstation and ConceptD 100 small form factor desktop now include the latest 12 th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA ® GPUs, while the ConceptD 5 laptop now offers a 16-inch OLED display option. ConceptD PCs are designed and optimized for graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects, developers and other creators. They feature top-of-the-line technology housed in a timeless design aesthetic.

The powerful ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro creator laptops for mobile professionals are ideal for those who need the ability to create or edit work on the go. Less than an inch in height, their sophisticated and durable metal design makes them easy to take on the road. Designed to handle large, complex CAD modelling and advanced digital content creation, they smoothly render up to 6K-resolution videos, effortlessly process 3D animations, and deliver the best encoding and image quality for livestreaming.

Models are equipped with the latest high-performance components including up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor and powerful NVIDIA RTX and GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs; the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU is found on CN516-73G models, while the more powerful NVIDIA RTX A5500 is featured on the Pro configurations (CN516-73P). They also include up to 32 GB of fast LPDDR5 SDRAM and up to 2 TB of ultra-responsive NVMe PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD storage. Keeping all this power running coolly and efficiently is an advanced thermal design; strategically placed air intake and exhaust vents generate an aerodynamic “Vortex Flow” within the device, while three efficient cooling fans reduce noise levels to less than 40 dBA.

Acer has collaborated with NVIDIA to bring all the benefits from NVIDIA Studio to the ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro. As NVIDIA Studio-validated laptops, they include software optimizations and pre-installed NVIDIA Studio Drivers for enhanced performance and reliability in top creative apps. Artists will be able to create at the speed of imagination thanks to dedicated hardware benefits accelerating 3D, video editing, live streaming and graphic design workflows. Users also get access to NVIDIA tools including NVIDIA Omniverse for 3D editing and collaboration, NVIDIA Broadcast for live streaming and NVIDIA Canvas for AI-assisted landscape painting.

An optional pixel-packed WQUXGA (3840 x 2400), 400-nit OLED display is backed up by several color technologies including 100% DCI-P3 coverage, PANTONE Matching System (PMS) Colors, HDR capability and Delta E<2 color calibration. This all equates to saturated color with deeper blacks, brighter whites and full-spectrum color precision. The extra screen real estate provided by its 16:10 aspect ratio is especially useful for managing application title bars and Windows taskbars at the top and bottom of the screen.

Supporting its powerful but thin and lightweight design, the ConceptD 5 series has the highest capacity battery Acer has ever included in a ConceptD laptop. The 99.98-Wh lithium-polymer battery powers the bright display and delivers higher maximum sustained power for long wireless web browsing, video playback and streaming up to 11 hours. The ConceptD 5 series also includes a wide range of ports critical for content creation. An HDMI 2.1 and full-size SD 7.0 card reader make it easy to connect to peripherals and quickly transfer content, while the latest Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-C connectors charge devices faster, transfer files quicker, and extend the display onto multiple external monitors.

