Acer Gears Up for Global Showcase at IFA Berlin 2025

Acer is all set to unveil its latest innovations at next@acer during IFA 2025 in Berlin. The highly anticipated event will take place on September 3, 2025, at 10:30 CEST at the CityCube, Innovation Stage, Messe Berlin.

The showcase will spotlight Acer’s newest technologies and product launches, reflecting its vision for the future of smart devices and solutions. Visitors can also explore Acer’s product showcase at CityCube, Hall A5 on September 3 (11:30 – 18:00) and September 4 (10:00 – 18:00).

For global audiences, Acer will livestream the event, making it accessible across time zones:

Berlin – 10:30 AM (UTC+2)

– 10:30 AM (UTC+2) Taipei – 4:30 PM (UTC+8)

– 4:30 PM (UTC+8) India – 2:00 PM (IST)

With innovation at the forefront, Acer’s participation in IFA 2025 promises to deliver exciting updates for consumers, partners, and tech enthusiasts worldwide.

Catch the livestream and updates at www.acer.com/nextatacer.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

