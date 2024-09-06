Acer FA100 M.2 SSD by BIWIN becomes top choice for graphic and creative designers

- Advertisement -

The Acer FA100 M.2 SSD stands out as the top choice for graphic and creative designers. With impressive read speeds of up to 3300 MB/s and write speeds of up to 2700 MB/s, it ensures rapid file transfers and significantly enhances system responsiveness. This SSD provides the performance needed for handling large files commonly used in graphic design software. Additionally, it supports smoother multitasking, allowing designers to work on multiple projects or run several applications simultaneously without any lag.

The full-capacity design of the Acer FA100 M.2 SSD offers users more available space, superior performance, and extended lifespan compared to non-standard SSDs, ensuring consistent reliability over time. Additionally, the NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 SSD incorporates advanced data security technology, making it a balanced storage expansion solution that prioritizes security, speed, and reliability. This SSD enables faster loading and saving of files, thereby boosting productivity.

A standout feature of these SSDs is the complimentary customized version of Acronis True Image cloning software. This software facilitates seamless data transfer and backup, ensuring the security and privacy of data even in the event of natural disasters or emergencies.

Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager, Consumer Business, BIWIN

“The Acer FA100 M.2 SSD represents the pinnacle of storage solutions for graphic and creative designers, offering unparalleled speed, reliability, and efficiency,” said Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager, Consumer Business, BIWIN. “Our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology is reflected in the FA100’s ultra-high read and write speeds, ensuring that professionals can handle large files and multitask with ease. The positive response from the creative community underscores the product’s capability to meet the demanding needs of today’s designers, making it a top choice in the market.”

Fortune Marketing Private Limited, the National Distributor of BIWIN in India, will distribute the FA100 M.2 SSD, ensuring its wide availability and professional support for Indian consumers.

Available in various capacities ranging from 128 GB to 2 TB, Acer M.2 SSD has a high-performance controller and high-quality 3D TLC NAND. These SSDs come in both 2.5-inch and M.2 form factors, making them a perfect choice for consumer notebooks, desktop computers, and all-in-one devices.

This product is compatible with a range of advanced technologies, including modern standby and ultra-low power modes. The 2 TB model boasts a remarkably low maximum power usage of just 3.96 Watts. Once installed, it contributes to the efficient management of your system’s power consumption, thereby enhancing the battery longevity.

The Acer FA100 M.2 SSD is equipped with Dynamic/Static Wear Levelling, TRIM Command, S.M.A.R.T. Function, and ECC (4K LDPC) Error Correction Code Technology, ensuring the highest levels of reliability and durability. Additionally, it includes complimentary backup software from Acronis.

