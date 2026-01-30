Acer Expands Retail Network in Bihar with New Exclusive Store in Patna

- Advertisement -

Acer has reinforced its retail presence in eastern India with the launch of a new exclusive brand store in Patna, Bihar. Opened in partnership with Krishna Agencies Pvt. Ltd., the latest outlet marks another important step in Acer’s strategy to strengthen its footprint in high-growth regional markets and enhance customer access to advanced technology solutions.

The newly inaugurated store features a modern, well-designed layout and showcases Acer’s comprehensive product portfolio, including laptops, desktops, gaming systems, monitors, and accessories. Designed as an experience-driven retail space, the outlet enables customers to interact with products through live demonstrations, receive expert assistance, and benefit from dedicated after-sales support, ensuring a seamless and informed buying journey.

This launch aligns with Acer’s nationwide expansion and consolidation plans, under which the company aims to establish over 300 exclusive brand outlets across India. With a strong focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, Acer continues to bridge the digital divide by delivering high-performance and reliable computing solutions to emerging markets. The Patna store reflects the brand’s commitment to strengthening its leadership across gaming, productivity, and advanced computing segments.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of senior leadership from Acer India, including Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani, Chief Sales Officer, and Mr. Amit Kumar Singh, Associate Director – Retail Business & Programs, along with Mr. Navin Gupta, Managing Director of Krishna Agencies Pvt. Ltd. Their participation highlighted Patna’s strategic importance and Acer’s long-term vision for the region.

Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani, Chief Sales Officer, Acer India

“While expansion remains an important focus for us, consolidation continues to be our key priority. We are committed to strengthening and scaling our existing outlets, enhancing visibility, and making our stores more customer-centric. By 2026, we aim to cross 325 exclusive stores across India, balancing network growth with deeper market penetration and improved business performance,” said Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani, Chief Sales Officer, Acer India.

Mr. Amit Kumar Singh, Associate Director – Retail Business & Programs, Acer India

Highlighting the momentum of Acer’s retail growth, Mr. Amit Kumar Singh, Associate Director – Retail Business & Programs, Acer India said, “300 EBOs – We’re almost there! Six new additions in the last one month. Kudos to the entire team for the excellent efforts.”

Expressing his views on the partnership, Mr. Navin Gupta, Managing Director of Krishna Agencies Pvt. Ltd. said, “The new Patna outlet reflects a shared commitment to bringing world-class technology closer to customers through experience-led retail formats. The association will further strengthen Acer’s presence and customer connect in Bihar.”

Catering to students, professionals, gamers, and enterprises, the Patna store offers an interactive environment where visitors can explore Acer’s latest innovations and choose solutions tailored to their needs. With this expansion, Acer continues to elevate India’s retail technology ecosystem while deepening its engagement with consumers nationwide.

Store Address: Krishna Agencies Pvt. Ltd., 1, Boring Road, Patna – 800001.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

