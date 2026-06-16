Acer Expands Lineup of Aspire AI Copilot+ PCs With New Laptops and All-in-Ones

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Acer announced the expansion of its Aspire AI lineup of Copilot+ PCs with four new models: the Acer Aspire X 16 AI laptop, Acer Aspire 18 AI laptop, and Acer Aspire C27 AI andAspire C24 AIall-in-one desktops. Showcasing intuitive AI capabilities coupled with the latest processing power, these Windows 11 PCs offer varied configuration options, combining powerful computing with modern designs for a range of user needs and scenarios.

Acer Aspire X 16 AI Laptop

Offering a thin-and-light profile, the premium Acer Aspire X 16 AI​ laptop (AX16-I71M) draws inspiration from high-performance laptops to deliver exceptional power and portability for creative workflows and productivity. Powered by up to the latest Intel Core Ultra X9 processors with up to 180 platform TOPS, the laptop delivers fast and responsive performance whether working, playing, or creating. The built-in Intel Arc graphics bring the power of larger laptops into a thin-and-light design, paired with fine-tuned thermal technology — dual fans with Vortex Flow for quiet yet efficient cooling.

The Aspire X 16 AI​ features a 16-inch 3K OLED WQXGA+ display with DCI-P3 100% coverage and 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering sharper visuals, better document viewing, and a superior, balanced experience for both office tasks and creative work.

With up to 24 hours of battery life, the laptop was built to drive on-the-go productivity. It offers Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i for high-speed, stable connections, and 1080p FHD IR camera with Acer Purified View facilitates high-quality video conferencing. Advanced connectivity continues with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, a microSD card slot, and Bluetooth 5.4.

At 15.9 mm thin and weighing just 1.6 kg, the laptop comes in an aluminum refined steel gray finish with a metal chassis and a 150-degree wide-opening hinge design so that it can be opened smoothly with one hand.

Acer Aspire 18 AI Laptop

Designed for home users, students, and digital content creators, the stylish Acer Aspire 18 AI laptop (A18-I71M) is a Copilot+ PC powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with up to 100 platform TOPS to support everyday productivity, learning, and content creation. Paired with up to 22 hours of battery life, it delivers a balance of performance and portability for everyday productivity.

The Acer Aspire 18 AI features a spacious 18-inch WUXGA display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 91% screen to body ratio, narrow bezels, and an ultra-smooth refresh rate up to 165Hz for vibrant detail. The extra-large design keeps longer sessions comfortable and makes multitasking feel effortless, and it is housed in a durable chassis with an aluminum lid and a new Acer logo design that changes color at different angles. For smoother control, it features an extra-large touchpad designed for comfort with the 180-degree hinge, making it easy to adjust the viewing angle or lay the screen flat for content sharing or collaboration.

The laptop delivers practical convenience, including an FHD IR camera that enables fast, secure facial sign-in, up to Intel Wi-Fi 7, dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, a camera privacy shutter and Bluetooth 5.4, all while coming in 100% recyclable packaging materials and designed for EPEAT Gold registration.

Acer Aspire C AI Series All-in-One Desktops

Coming in both 23.8-inch and 27-inch form factors with an optional touchscreen, the new Acer Aspire C 27 AI and Aspire C 24 AI all-in-one desktops cater to a diverse range of users, including home users, students, families. The devices feature a sleek, modern design and an enhanced ErgoStand for comfortable viewing angles and improved ergonomics in any workspace. Both models offer robust performance for AI computing, multitasking, and entertainment experiences with a choice of the latest processors.

The models powered by AMD (C27D-GGP, C24D-GGP) feature the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 400 Series processors based on the advanced “Zen 5” architecture, paired with up to AMD Radeon™ 880M Graphics, delivering supercharged AI performance and lightning-fast responsiveness to breeze through intense workloads.

The Intel-powered models (C27D-PTL, C24D-PTL) feature Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel Graphics, providing premium performance, optimized power efficiency, and greater freedom to roam.

To maximize productivity, the Acer Aspire C Series delivers smooth visuals on a sharp, bright FHD (1920 x 1080) display with up to a 144 Hz refresh rate, narrow bezel design, and screen to body ratio of 90%. Each model offers a touchscreen option. For high-quality connections on video calls, the devices offer up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a pop-up 5 MP IR webcam with facial recognition.

Copilot+ PC and Acer AI Solutions for Smarter Workflow

The new Aspire Copilot+ PCs deliver AI experiences designed to boost productivity and creativity. Unique Copilot+ PC features like Click-to-Doenable quick, context-aware actions based on what is on a screen for a smarter workflow.

The devices are also powered by a suite of AI tools developed exclusively by Acer to boost productivity and creativity. This includes AcerSense and Acer Intelligence Space, which host features co-developed with Intel like Acer QR Capture, Acer AI Image Generator, and Acer Video Speed Controller. Together, these intuitive solutions offer personalized ways to work, create, and connect by streamlining the overall PC experience.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

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