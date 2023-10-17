Acer Expands its Reach in Pune and Kolkata with the Grand Opening of Predator Stores

- Advertisement - -

Acer celebrated the grand inauguration of two new PREDATOR stores – one in Pune’s Season Mall and the other in Kolkata’s E Mall. This significant milestone underlines Acer’s dedication to extending its presence across India while showcasing an enticing range of new products.

Acer’s unwavering commitment to growth has led to the establishment of numerous retail outlets throughout the country, democratizing access to state-of-the-art technology for a wider audience. The brand’s future endeavours involve further store openings, enriching its engagement with diverse customer segments.

The newly unveiled Acer stores in Pune and Kolkata specialize in featuring the latest Acer Predator gaming hardware. These stores serve as sanctuaries for gaming enthusiasts, offering an extensive selection of high-performance laptops, desktops, monitors, gaming accessories, and peripherals. The store designs create an immersive and dynamic environment, encouraging customers to explore the latest gaming innovations and experience the products firsthand. Additionally, the stores stock the entire range of laptops and accessories.

This strategic move reiterates Acer’s steadfast commitment to the gaming industry. The brand aims to deliver an unmatched gaming experience that caters to the needs of both enthusiasts and professional gamers. Acer’s expansion in Pune and Kolkata signifies a significant milestone, demonstrating their dedication to understanding and fulfilling the unique requirements of their customers, further solidifying Acer’s position as a trusted and reliable brand in the gaming market.

Acer’s store openings in Pune and Kolkata mark the beginning of a new chapter in the company’s growth narrative. With a strong focus on gaming hardware and an unswerving dedication to customer satisfaction, Acer continues to shape the technology landscape in India. The company’s future plans promise even more exciting opportunities for customers to explore and embrace cutting-edge technology.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

