Thursday, October 17, 2024
Acer Expands in UP Inaugurating 3 New Stores, Including its 1st Gaming Store in Lucknow

Acer, a global leader in the PC industry, is set to expand its presence in Uttar Pradesh with the inauguration of three new stores in the upcoming days. The first store will open in Varanasi, followed by a second location in Kanpur. The third and most exciting development is the opening of Acer’s first gaming store in Central U.P., located in Lucknow. This specialized gaming store aims to cater to the growing gaming community with cutting-edge technology and an immersive experience.

These store openings mark a significant step in Acer’s commitment to making advanced technology more accessible to customers across the state. With these new stores, Acer aims to provide customers with the latest in high-performance computing, gaming, and professional solutions, reinforcing its leadership in the Indian market. Each store promises a premium shopping experience, with expert advice and a wide range of products on display.

