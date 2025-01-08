Acer Expands Handheld Gaming Portfolio with New Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11

- Advertisement -

Acer launched the new Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11 handheld gaming devices, designed to elevate mobile gaming experiences with cutting-edge performance and versatile features. Powered by AMD Ryzen™ 7 8840HS processors, 16 GB of LPDDR5X memory, and up to 2 TB of storage, the Nitro Blaze series boasts lightning-fast performance and responsiveness. Their WQXGA touch panels (8.8-inch or 10.95-inch) featuring Radeon™ Super Resolution and AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution technology, ensure fluid image quality. The dedicated Acer Game Space application simplifies managing and accessing popular games and applications on handheld gaming PCs.

The new Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller enhances the mobile gaming experience by enabling users to game anywhere and anytime with its foldable design. It supports fast charging to allow uninterrupted gaming sessions while powering mobile devices quickly.

Acer Nitro Blaze Handheld Gaming Device

Powered by AMD Ryzen™ 7 8840HS processors with Ryzen™ AI delivering up to 39 TOPS, the Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11 handheld gaming devices meet high-performance requirements to support smooth AAA gaming. They feature up to 144 Hz WQXGA touch displays (8.8-inch or 10.95-inch) with 500 nits brightness, combined with AMD Radeon™ 780M graphics, Radeon™ Super Resolution, and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology for rapid graphical upscaling and stunning, tear-free frames. With 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM at 7500 MT/s and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage, users can expect fast-paced action and minimal loading time on their handheld devices.

Managing and accessing the most in-demand games applications on their handhelds’ libraries are made seamless thanks to the dedicated on-device hotkey that leads straight to the Acer Game Space application. The devices easily adapt for playing, browsing, or working, featuring DTS:X® Ultra Audio and Hall Effect triggers and sticks. The Nitro Blaze 11 also includes detachable controllers for solo and connected play and a sturdy built-in stand, plus a front camera for video calls and streaming. Fast connectivity options supported on the Nitro Blaze devices include USB 4 (Type-C), USB 3.2 (Type-C), Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Additionally, users get three months of PC Game Pass. PC Game Pass is designed for PC players, including games on day one such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Ara: History Untold, and titles from EA Play.

Acer Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller

The Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller’s portable and foldable design is ideal for players who want to game as they go. The plug-and-play controller is compatible with Android and iOS devices, featuring an adjustable design that accommodates screens up to 8.3 inches. It connects to phones seamlessly via a USB Type-C port, and the included rubber pads provide secure grips, holding devices of various sizes, even with cases, while ensuring a comfortable feel during gameplay. Gaming sessions are kept uninterrupted with pass-through 18W fast-charging support to ensure extended, and worry-free gameplay.

