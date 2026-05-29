Acer Expands Gaming Portfolio with Predator Atlas 8 Handheld Powered by Intel

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Acer announced the Predator Atlas 8 (PA08-I51) gaming handheld, broadening the portfolio of high-performance solutions under the Predator brand. The device is powered by up to the new Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor, delivering breakthrough handheld performance and battery efficiency for serious PC gamers to take on the go. Offering the full Windows 11 experience combined with XBOX Game Pass, the Predator Atlas 8 provides faster access to gaming, system tools, and settings, keeping every session moving with less friction.

Mr. Jerry Kao, Chief Operating Officer at Acer commented, “With the Predator Atlas 8, we are combining the Predator design philosophy with the power of the new Intel Arc G-Series processors to blur the lines between gaming PC and handheld performance. From the Predator AeroBlade cooling system to PredatorSense to the adaptive trigger controls, every element of this handheld is curated to give gamers maximum control over their own experiences, wherever they choose to play.”

Mr. Jim Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Computing Group at Intel

Mr. Jim Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Computing Group at Intel remarked, “Handheld gamers want PC-class performance without being tied to a desktop or charger. With Intel Arc G-Series processors and Acer’s Predator Atlas 8, we deliver smooth, high-fidelity gameplay with exceptional battery life in a form factor you can take anywhere. By combining console-like accessibility with innovative technologies like AI-powered XeSS 3 upscaling, we maximize performance and efficiency on the go.”

A New Standard for Handheld Performance

At the heart of the Predator Atlas 8 lies Intel Arc G-Series processors, with a new generation of high-performance graphics built to push smooth gameplay and visual fidelity into handheld power ranges. Up to Intel Arc B390 graphics with support for ray tracing deliver richer visual detail and faster handheld play, while Intel XeSS 3 technology uses AI-powered upscaling to maintain high frame rates during heavy GPU workloads — reducing stutter and input lag to provide a more consistent gaming experience.

To balance its performance with portability, the Predator Atlas 8 offers up to an 80 Wh battery paired with Intel Endurance Gaming, which intelligently balances frame rate and power draw to allow for longer sessions on the road without interruption.

Predator AeroBlade Cooling

Drawing inspiration from the Predator laptop portfolio, the dual-fan cooling system on the device is designed to keep sustained performance under control and debuts the first metal fan in a handheld. The precision metal Predator AeroBlade fan features 89 blades at just 0.1 mm of thickness, delivering up to a 10 percentincrease in airflow. Working alongside a second fan made of plastic, Vortex Flow tuning uses angled internal channels to guide air through the chassis more efficiently, allowing hot air to exit faster and the system to stay better controlled when gameplay demands escalate.

Immersive Visuals and Audio

The Predator Atlas 8 features an 8-inch WUXGA touchscreen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, support for VRR, and a 16:10 aspect ratio, ensuring vivid visuals, smooth motion during gameplay, brilliant contrasts, and a wider vertical field of view. Its cover glass is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ with DXC, which offers scratch protection and reduces glare so players can maintain visual clarity in a variety of lighting environments. Touch input supports 10-point multi-touch, enabling responsive and intuitive interaction across the full surface of the display.

The device comes equipped with DTS:X® Ultra audio, delivered through dual 2-Watt speakers, giving games more width, detail, and presence. When communication matters, dual microphones powered by Acer PurifiedVoice provide AI-assisted noise reduction, ensuring chat comes through with greater clarity even during loud, fast-paced gaming moments.

Premium On-the-Go Gameplay Experiences

The Predator Atlas 8’s connectivity is designed around speed, stability, and scalability. Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports support high-bandwidth docking, display output, and accessory connections, while UHS-II microSD support accommodates fast external storage expansion. Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth® 5.4 keep the device linked at the latest wireless standards.

To get started right out of the box, the device comes with a subscription to XBOX Game Pass, giving players immediate access to hundreds of titles. Running on Windows 11, Predator Atlas 8 combines the performance optimization of XBOX Mode, familiar system access, and broader PC flexibility into one handheld environment, reducing friction between navigation and play while keeping content discovery, launcher access, and key system tools close at hand.

When the real gameplay starts after opening sequences, the control layout for Predator Atlas 8 is built around customization and ergonomics for extended sessions. Full-size analog sticks deliver intuitive gameplay across any game, while a dual-mode design allows for adjusting trigger feedback based on genre. With this capability, users can change control response on command with a trigger switch: a micro-switch mode provides instant-click response for first-person shooter games, while Hall-effect analog control supports racing games, flight simulators, and other games requiring more range and pressure variation.

Rounding out the experience is access to PredatorSense, an app that has been a cornerstone of Predator gaming laptops and is now available on a handheld for the first time. PredatorSense gives players live system monitoring, performance mode activation, customization of RGB lighting, and access to gameplay settings, and a dedicated PredatorSense button enables fast in-game adjustments.

Availability

The Predator Atlas 8 will be available in North America, EMEA, and Australia from October 2026.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

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