Acer Expands Gaming Portfolio with New Predator BiFrost and Nitro Series Graphics Cards

Acer announced the Predator BiFrost AMD Radeon™ RX 7800 XT OC and a trio of Nitro graphic cards powered by the latest AMD Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs, including the new AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT GPUs. The new graphics cards empower users to experience immersive gaming experiences when playing the latest AAA titles with up to 16GB memory and next-gen technologies.

Boasting 60 unified AMD RDNA™ 3 compute units and paired with Predator FrostBlade™ 3.0 fans, the Predator BiFrost AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card offers seamless performance in 1440p and 4K gameplay. The Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC graphics card comes loaded with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory and up to 624 Gbps memory bandwidth, while the Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT OC graphics card offers 12 GB of GDDR6 memory and up to 432 Gbps memory bandwidth.

To achieve smooth and fast performance, the Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT OC graphics card features 16 GB of GDDR6 memory while doubling down on cooling with Nitro FrostBlade ringed fans, a dual-ball bearing system, three heat dissipation vents, and offering a reinforced copper base to efficiently absorb heat and help increase the device’s lifespan. The meticulously engineered cooling system delivers the overclocking power gamers need to push the graphics card to its limits.

Acer’s latest desktop graphics cards push the boundaries of gaming and creative workflows. Leveraging the AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture, players can harness the power of advanced AI technology and raytracing accelerators to enable fluid resolution and high-refresh-rate gaming in the most competitive titles. Professionals and hobbyists can also edit, visualize, and create with no restraints with support for accelerated rendering applications. In addition, the new graphics cards include the new AMD encode/decode media engine for a more dynamic range of colors and enhancements when playing or streaming and support the DirectX 12 Ultimate API to unleash immersive and lifelike visuals.

Predator BiFrost AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC graphics card

The Predator BiFrost AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC graphics card fuses the prowess of the AMD RDNA 3 chiplet design and Acer’s latest technology advancements. Gamers can expect major leaps in performance and efficiency with PCIe 4.0 and dual PCIe 8-PIN connectors. With a massive 16 GB GDDR6 memory and 624 Gbps bandwidth, the Predator BiFrost AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC graphics card delivers lightning-fast processing and visual fidelity in every frame, plus clock speeds that reach up to a 2,254 MHz game clockand up to 2,565 MHz boost clockfor smooth responsiveness.

Crafted with precision, the Predator BiFrost AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC graphics card houses a robust cooling system with triple Predator FrostBlade 3.0 fans, a distinct ringed design, and wave-patterned blade texture to enhance airflow, paired with an efficient vapor chamber to optimize heat dispersion. DIY gamers will appreciate the sleek design measuring 281.9 x 117.9 x 61.4 mm and occupying 3 slots, making it a great fit for a wide range of gaming rigs. For added versatility, connectivity options include an HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort™ 2.1 ports for easy device integration. Finally, the Predator BiFrost Utility App lets gamers oversee the device’s performance and calibrate fan velocities and graphics parameters to their desired settings.

Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC and Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT OC graphics cards

The Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC and Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT OC graphics cards are primed to present the latest games in their full visual splendor. They blend redesigned AMD RDNA 3 compute units with unified raytracing and AI accelerators to take gamers on a mesmerizing journey in 1440p and 4K gaming. The Nitro Radeon RX 7700 graphics card’s game clock speed scales up to an impressive 2,276 MHz and the boost clock reaches up to an astounding 2,599 MHz. The Nitro Radeon RX 7800 graphic card’s game clock goes up to 2254 MHz while its boost clock reaches up to 2565 MHz to support graphic-intensive games and tasks.

The new Acer Nitro graphic cards feature a new encode/decode media engine for high-definition encoding capabilities. Whether it is exploring gaming realms, streaming videos, or creating designs, users can experience ultra-enhanced multimedia, elevated color spectrums, and dynamic enhancements with full AV1 encode/decode support.

Users don’t need to worry about overheating as the Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC and Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT OC graphics cards feature dual Nitro FrostBlade ringed fans to improve airflow and dispel heat from the heatsink and away from the GPUs. Their dual-ball bearing systems serve to decrease noise, withstand high temperatures, and help minimize the fans’ wear and tear. The advanced cooling system lies beneath its thoughtfully designed exterior, with dimensions of 279 x 129.62 x 50.42 mm and 2.5-slot designs so gamers can maximize space without compromising performance. For added flexibility, the graphics cards come with one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 2.1 ports.

Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT OC graphics card

The Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT OC graphics card incorporates cutting-edge features for reliable performance. Gamers get a competitive edge and impressive responsiveness with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory and a staggering 288 Gbps bandwidth, along with game clock speeds of up to 2,539 MHz and a 2,810 MHz boost clock.

To maintain its superb performance, the advanced cooling technology features dual Nitro FrostBlade ringed fans engineered to maximize both high airflow and pressure and effectively dissipate heat from the GPU. The dual-ball bearing system can withstand high temperatures and minimize friction on the fan bearings, while three dissipation holes ensure effective cooling of the device’s vital components. To ensure optimal performance, the Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT OC graphics card’s cooler is reinforced with a copper base to efficiently absorb heat and dispel it through oxygen-free heat pipes. The capacitors on its PCB board are designed with durability as the priority, boasting a lifespan of 2.5 times longer than that of a regular capacitor. The device is further reinforced with an aluminum backplate and metal anti-bending strip that also supports the device’s temperature control.

Compact yet powerful, the Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT OC graphics card’s dimensions measure 268 x 111.2 x 40.1 mm, and a 2.5-slot form factor, a suitable choice for space-conscious DIY gamers. It is also equipped with an array of vital connectivity ports, including one HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 2.1 ports. With a digital maximum resolution of 7680 x 4320 and the ability to support simultaneous display of 4 monitors, users can indulge in stunning visuals across multiple screens for an enveloping gaming experience.

