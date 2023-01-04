Acer Expands ChromeOS Offering with Acer Chromebox CXI5 and Add-In-One 24

- Advertisement - -

Acer expanded its ChromeOS product line with the new Acer Chromebox CXI5 and Chromebox Enterprise CXI5. It also announced the Acer Add-In-One 24, a modular all-in-one solution consisting of either the Acer Chromebox CXI5 or the Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 and a 24-inch FHD docking monitor. Both solutions help businesses and commercial institutions streamline space and simplify maintenance, upgrades, and repairs, resulting in less downtime and long-term cost savings.

Mr. Jeff Lee, General Manager, Stationary Computing, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

“These new ChromeOS-based Acer systems are excellent choices for businesses and institutions that require reliable computers that are easy to setup, use, and manage while making the most of limited space environments,” said Jeff Lee, General Manager, Stationary Computing, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “Outfitted with the latest technology, including Intel vPro and integrated malware protection, these powerful devices are able to support the multitasking capabilities and tight security required in organizations today.”

Acer Chromebox CXI5 and Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5: Running ChromeOS, the new Acer Chromebox CXI5 delivers fast boot times, ease of use and robust security features. This Chromebox offers maximum flexibility in placement options due to its compact design. It can fit within space-constrained bullpen environments like call centers and coworking spaces and can be placed just about anywhere with its VESA mount kit. Outfitted with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, it provides fast performance for everyday tasks, delivering up to 20% improvement over prior processor generations. The Intel vPro platform, built to support business performance and efficiency, comes with additional hardware-based security for multi-layered level of protection that is needed in today’s hybrid working environment, as well as proven stability that IT professionals can rely on.

Outfitted with the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade, the Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 is designed to cater to companies’ IT demands and support the needs of the modern workforce. It unlocks a combination of fast deployment and simple management tools, built-in proactive security features, and access to a wide range of vital productivity apps. The smart device also comes with 24/7 IT admin support, enables IT to enforce hundreds of policies through the Google Admin console and conducts regular automatic security updates in the background to minimize interruptions and employee downtime. As an eco-friendly investment, the Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 offers low power consumption modes and efficient charging capabilities.

The Acer Chromebox CXI5 and Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 connect to a wide array of peripherals with four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and two USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C ports, providing the newest and fastest USB technology that can transfer data at speeds of up to 40Gpbs. The full-function USB-Type C port in tandem with dual HDMI 2.1 ports also supports up to four external displays. In addition, Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and RJ45 2.5G Gigabit Ethernet (2.5GbE) deliver stable internet and network connectivity.

Acer Add-In-One 24, an all-in-one desktop solution: Acer’s new Add-In-One 24 features a modular design consisting of an Acer Chromebox CXI5 or a Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 that fits in the dock on the back of the 24-inch FHD 1080p monitor. This design enables the Acer Chrome boxes to be easily swapped for another to facilitate repairs and upgrades with minimal downtime for the user.

Ideal for office workers and meetings, its 115-degree wide-angle 5MP webcam, dual microphones and dual 4-watt speakers facilitate high-quality videoconferences. Multiple AI noise reduction modes suppress background noise to deliver clear audio, even in the busiest of places. For added security, the webcam has a built-in camera shutter to help prevent unintentional image capture from hackers.

The display leverages a premium IPS panel with narrow bezels to deliver accurate images at wide angles, helpful when collaborating with others in front of the computer or juggling multiple applications all at once. Its thin bezels maximize the viewable area to reduce scrolling, while the monitor can be titled between -5 to 25 degrees to suit the optimal and preferred viewing position. Optional touch functionality contributes to smooth and effortless navigation, while the display also has an anti-glare coating to eliminate reflections so it can be used even in bright environments. To prevent tampering from unauthorized personnel, specialized screws help firmly secure the Acer Chromebox CXI5 and the Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5at the back of the docking monitor.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.