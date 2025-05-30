Acer Expands Aspire AI Series with Six New Copilot+ PCs Powered by Next-Gen Processors

- Advertisement -

Acer announced the expansion of its Aspire AI series laptops with six new Copilot+ PCs, showcasing intuitive AI capabilities and versatile features. Available in sleek 14- and 16-inch models, these laptops offer varied configuration options, combining powerful computing with modern designs at pocket-friendly prices.

The new Aspire AI laptops cater to a diverse range of users, including students, professionals and families seeking reliable performance and multi-day battery life for their daily computing needs. As Copilot+ PCs, these laptops serve to streamline workflow with exclusive AI experiences, including Recall (preview), Click to Do (preview), and Improved Windows Search, making it easier to resume tasks and quickly find what users need. Acer’s proprietary AI applications – AcerSense™, Acer LiveArt™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0 – make it easy to manage settings, sift through files, produce stunning content instantly, and improve videoconferencing quality.

Featuring a durable, thin-and-light aluminum chassis, the Aspire 16 AI and Aspire 14 AI are perfect for travel, going to school and mobile work. Their versatile 180° hinge designs allow them to lay flat or be positioned in various ways, adjusting viewing angles based on the task at hand. With plenty of battery life, these devices can power through more than an entire day without needing to plug in.

The Aspire range comes with 14- or 16-inch up to 120 Hz displays featuring slim bezels, and 16:10 aspect ratios for expansive viewing. Touchscreen models are available for more interactive use cases. Each device is equipped with up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory, 1 TB PCIe Gen4 storage, and offers ultra-fast, stable connectivity with up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Plus, they are equipped with a generous number of I/O ports, including a pair of USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and MicroSD card slots. Each model is also EPEAT Gold registered and is encased in 100% recyclable packaging.

Aspire 14- and 16- AI Featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors (Series 2)

The Aspire 14 AI (A14-53M/A14-53MT) and Aspire 16 AI (A16-52M/A16-52MT) laptops feature up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 258V, built for high-efficiency to power the next wave of AI PCs and deliver new AI experiences with uncompromised performance. These Copilot+ PCs come with built-in Intel® Arc™ Graphics to support image enhancements, fast content creation and editing capabilities.

They also offer up to OLED WUXGA+ resolution displays, up to 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color range support, and VESA DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 500 certification to deliver brilliant on-screen images and color contrast.

Aspire 14- and 16- AI models with AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series Processors

Powered by up to AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processors with advanced “Zen 5” CPU architecture, the Aspire 14 AI (A14-61M/A14-61MT) and Aspire 16 AI (A16-61M/A16-61MT) laptops are supercharged to effortlessly run local AI applications, breeze through tasks and workflows, and enhance device responsiveness while maintaining low power consumption.

Combined with high-speed wireless technologies, including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connections, these latest Aspire AI Copilot+ PCs have the tools to create, play and browse faster and better, with fewer bottlenecks. They also feature up to OLED resolution, VESA DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 500-certified displays to deliver immersive visuals.

Aspire 14- and Aspire 16- AI with Snapdragon X processors

The Aspire 14 AI (A14-11M/A14-11MT) and Aspire 16 AI (A16-11M/A16-11MT) laptops are powered by the Snapdragon® X platform with integrated Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU, Qualcomm Hexagon™ NPU and a Windows on Snapdragon software ecosystem, offering reliable computing experiences with solid performance for creating presentations, web browsing, connecting on-the-go, or enjoying streaming content.

These Copilot+ PCs feature WUXGA displays with touchscreen options and provide added convenience with biometric security features; QHD IR camera with privacy shutter, USB4 Type-C ports, and speedy Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

