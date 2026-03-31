Acer enters PCIe Gen5 storage with the FA300 SSD delivering faster performance and improved efficiency

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Acer has launched the FA300 PCIe Gen5×4 SSD as its first Gen5 storage solution. The drive is intended for modern computing set-ups that require a quick and reliable storage solution. Built to handle demanding workloads, the FA300 delivers high data speeds and improved power efficiency. It also benefits from improved thermal management. Because of this, the drive works well for professional tasks, gaming and other data-heavy workloads.

The FA300 operates on PCIe 5.0 with NVMe 2.0 support and reaches read speeds of up to 11000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 10000 MB/s. In everyday use, this translates into shorter loading times and smoother multitasking. These speeds also help systems handle large datasets and demanding workflows more smoothly.

Thanks to its fast data transfer rates, the FA300 is suited for demanding work including video editing, large file processing, AI development, machine learning and data analytics. The drive’s high transfer speeds improve responsiveness across professional applications.

The Acer FA300 PCIe Gen5×4 SSD also serves as a high-speed storage upgrade for the users seeking faster performance and dependable reliability. It works across a wide range of systems. These include desktop workstations, laptops, and gaming consoles such as the PS5®. The M.2 form factor allows easy installation. This makes it suitable for both system upgrades and new high-performance builds.

Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager, Consumer Business, BIWIN

Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager, Consumer Business, BIWIN said, “The Acer FA300 represents an important step forward as Acer enters the Gen5 SSD segment. With faster speeds, improved thermal control and strong reliability features, the FA300 is designed to support demanding workloads across gaming, creative work and professional environments.”

The Acer FA300 SSD is distributed in India by Fortune Marketing Private Limited. With a strong operational presence across India Fortune Marketing ensures seamless service delivery.

Mr. Manoj Gupta, Managing Director of Fortune Marketing Pvt. Ltd

Mr. Manoj Gupta, Managing Director of Fortune Marketing Pvt. Ltd. added, “The FA300 represents an important step forward in high-speed storage as the industry moves into the Gen5 era. At Fortune Marketing, we are committed to ensuring that advanced technologies from global brands like Acer reach customers across India through our strong distribution network. With the FA300, professionals, gamers and system builders now have access to next-generation storage performance that supports modern computing needs.”

The Acer FA300 SSD offers wide compatibility. It supports laptops, desktops and gaming consoles such as PS5®. The drive also delivers durability of up to 1500 TBW endurance for the 2 TB model.

The FA300 uses an optimized architecture that reduces heat generation at the source. It also maintains steady power efficiency. This helps the SSD stay stable even when the workload becomes heavy. For example high-resolution video editing, large file transfers, gaming and other professional work that involves large amounts of data.

The FA300 is built with LDPC error correction and wear-leveling technologies for long-term reliability. These technologies help safeguard stored data and keep the drive stable over time. Users can manage the drive through Biwin Intelligence. This multifunctional software platform is developed for Acer-branded storage products. It allows users to clone drives, migrate data and monitor real-time SSD performance. The software also supports performance testing. This provides a secure and convenient way to manage storage.

Among the key features of the Acer FA300 SSD are PCIe 5.0 speeds of up to 11000 MB/s for reads and 10000 MB/s for writes. The drive also includes LDPC error correction and wear leveling to safeguard data. A built-in cooling system helps the SSD remain stable during demanding use.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

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