Acer Debuts the New Swift Air 16 – Ultralight Copilot+ PC for Modern Mobile Professionals

Acer announced the new Swift Air 16 (SFA16-61M), the latest addition to its thin-and-light Swift laptop lineup. Developed for professionals who work on the go, the new model brings a compelling blend of cutting-edge AI computing, immersive visuals, and incredibly impressive design, resulting in a featherlight feel.

At the core of the Swift Air 16 is the latest generation of AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors, featuring up to an AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor, enabling seamless execution of local AI applications and enhanced responsiveness while maintaining low power consumption. Equipped with powerful AMD processors, Swift Air 16 ensures robust performance for video conferencing, streaming, editing, and creative workflows.

As a Copilot+ PC, the Swift Air 16 unlocks access to unique AI experiences such as Recall (preview), Click to Do (preview), and Improved Windows Search to streamline collaboration, content creation, and productivity. Users also benefit from swift boot times, ample file storage, and smooth performance across demanding applications.

The Swift Air 16 is built for those who travel frequently and value mobility without compromising performance. The laptop’s elegant chassis is crafted from magnesium-aluminum alloy, offering reliable durability while keeping the weight under 1 kilogram(2.18 pounds), making it one of the lightest 16-inch laptops available. Plus, the device is available in four color profiles and fits effortlessly into any work setting, from coffee shops and co-working spaces to boardrooms.

Users can choose between a 16-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate or a WUXGA IPS display with a 60 Hz refresh rate option and a 16:10 aspect ratio for wide viewing and work space. The AMOLED option brings deep blacks, vivid colors, and exceptional clarity with full support for the DCI-P3 color gamut and 400 nits peak brightness – ideal for designers and freelancers.

Additional features include a 2MP FHD IR camera with privacy shutter, enabling secure facial recognition via Windows Hello and delivering crystal-clear video calls even in low-light conditions. The device is also equipped with dual speakers and dual microphones for immersive audio quality.

The Swift Air 16 hosts versatile connectivity options for peripherals and external displays. It comes with two full-function USB Type-C ports, USB 3.2 Type-A, and HDMI 1.4 with HDCP support. Wireless support includes Wi-Fi 6E and the latest Bluetooth standard, providing fast and stable connections wherever possible.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

